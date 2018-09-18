Position by Symbols Overview 4

The script opens a separate window and displays information about the current open positions in it.

The informer will be useful to those who operate with a large number of positions open on different instruments in different directions.

It allows you to quickly decompose the loading of the deposit by instruments, visually identify the most tense places in the aggregate position.

For the exposed stop orders, it calculates the total risks and goals.

Recommended products
HistoryArrowDeleteAll 4
Andrej Nikitin
Utilities
The script clears the chart window from labels of order tracing. It removes labels of only closed orders. It clears charts in all windows opened in the terminal. Parameters: Symbol: clear charts of the specified symbol. If not said, clear charts in all windows. Last Data : orders with a date of closure which goes after the specified one will not be deleted. If not said, tracing of all closed orders will be deleted. Confirmation : True - confirmation of chart clearance for each window, False - n
Multi Chart Opener Script x IoTraders
Dennis Christian
Utilities
A script to open and Close  charts of  multiple pairs instantly with custom template $30 for the next 25 downloaders, next price: $45 Features: Chart Opener : Open chart(s) of multiple pairs simultaneously Template Opener : Load any User specified template (.tpl) to the opened chart(s) Chart Closer : Close chart(s) of multiple pairs simultaneously Disclaimer: Any loss involving this trading tool is the sole responsibility of the User, and not the responsibility of the Creator of this trading
Bears CD HTB
Igor Semyonov
Utilities
Bears CD HTB  (Bears Convergence/Divergence High Top Bottom) is a universal analytical bears convergence/divergence indicator between a financial instrument and any of the twenty two standard indicators included in МetaTrader 4 package. The indicator is the second out of the two possible versions (HBT and HTB) of the bearish convergence/divergence origins. Due to its multiple use feature, the indicator allows you to find convergences/divergences between the price and various standard indicators
My FX Journal
Nguyen Duy Thanh
Utilities
This is a script in the entire application that records your trading logs that I created myself to practice trading skills. The whole set includes: script, and web app: https://myfxjournal.cloud It is very simple with only two options: Type (select dropdown) and Ticket (input). If you choose to record open positions, please choose Type = Opening_Trade, otherwise choose Type = Closed_Trading (this is under the Account History tab) ***********This is the part used on the website**************
Hotkeys Orders Closing
Sergey Oleinik
Utilities
The utility is designed to close several types of orders. Closing is done by pressing the hot key. How to place and delete orders by voice using the utilities of this type, see the video below the description.  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTpVWJkEic6TzoXr0qc9RIw/featured Provided closing options: KEY "1" DELETE BUY STOP. KEY "2" DELETE SELL STOP. KEY "3" DELETE BUY AND SELL STOP. KEY "4" DELETE BUY LIMIT. KEY "5" DELETE SELL LIMIT. KEY "6" DELETE BUY AND SELL LIMIT. KEY "7" DELETE ALL PEND
FREE
LMBF Executor
Graeme Dakers
5 (1)
Utilities
**IMPORTANT** THIS TOOL REQUIRES YOU TO FIRST PURCHASE "Graphical Trade Planner" https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56702. Without it, this tool will do nothing of any use. -------------------------- Use "Graphical Trade Planner"  to plan your trades directly on your charts and get instant feedback on account risk, trade risk to reward and  required position size. Plus, purchase LMBF Executor separately to easily convert planned trades into orders and manage them from your charts. Features i
MagicExcel
Alessandro Brunelli
Utilities
MagicExcel will allow you to extrapolate, from your trades, reports split down by Expert Advisor. The generated reports allow you to quickly compare statistics of trades data from different Expert Advisors, different symbols and also the behavior of an Expert Advisor against different symbols. Additionally, if selected, a report will be created that shows the behavior of the Expert Advisor over time. This is a very useful tool for a trader who works with many Expert Advisors at the same time. R
Trade Info
Johannes Schoeman
Utilities
Trade and Account Information Panel The Trade Info Panel allows you to easily see the status of you trading by pair and account. Minimise the panel by clicking on it to reduce the display area. Easily Identify loosing pairs/ instruments traded by the change of header colour. The HEADER change colour should the months losses exceed the months gains. Displayed information: General Account information Account Leverage Spread Bar Time remaining Account Balance  Account Equity Margin Free Margin Acc
Bulls CD LBT
Igor Semyonov
Utilities
Description Bulls CD LBT (Bulls Convergence/Divergence Low Bottom Top) is a universal analytical bulls convergence/divergence indicator between a financial instrument and any of the twenty two standard indicators included in МT4 package. The indicator is the first out of the two possible versions (LBT and LTB) of the bullish convergence/divergence origins. Due to its multiple use feature, the indicator allows you to find convergences/divergences between the price and various standard indicators
TrendLine Auto Executor MT4
Alessandro Bertoli
Utilities
ATTENTION: the utility cannot work in the Strategy Tester, if you want to try the demo version for free for a week, or have any questions, write me an email! You can find my address on my user profile. TrendLine Auto Executor   is a software capable of identifying the trendlines you have drawn on the chart and opening orders as soon as they are touched or exceeded. The software allows you to manage two orders at a time for each chart by tracking two groups of trendlines, one for each order, and
Bulls CD LTB
Igor Semyonov
Utilities
Description Bulls CD LTB (Bulls Convergence/Divergence Low Top Bottom) is a universal analytical bulls convergence/divergence indicator between a financial instrument and any of the twenty two standard indicators included in МT4 package. The indicator is the second out of the two possible versions (LBT and LTB) of the bullish convergence/divergence origins. Due to its multiple use feature, the indicator allows you to find convergences/divergences between the price and various standard indicators
Close all button and by percent
Mas Khairul Araaf
3 (1)
Utilities
This tool working You can buy or sell from the button of this tool, the lot size can be filled manually, as for the close all buy button to end all buy positions, close all sell button to end all sell positions, Close All profit button to end  All  profit position, Close All Loss button to end all loss position, Delete Pending button to delete all Pending order, close all orders to end all orders. The variable, you can use close all percent for close all orders when profit in percent, if close
Waddah Attar Easy Positions Risk Management
Ahmad Waddah Attar
Utilities
Waddah Attar Easy Positions Risk Management This EA gives you a full ability to close one position or close all positions . Close buy or sell trades in any position . Close profit or loss position . by clicking on a command button on the chart with confirmation message . Show you  a full information about your positions like : count - lots - average price - points - profit -  profit % - used margin for this position and the risk percent . and also the scrolled table of trades that position has
Easy mt4 to telegram
Medilane Bernard Philippe Couratier
Utilities
Jarfac Mt4ToTelegram Introduction Jarfac Mt4ToTelegram   is an MT4 system designed to facilitate real-time communication between the MetaTrader 4 platform and Telegram.   This script allows traders to receive customizable instant notifications based on different trade types, ensuring optimal responsiveness without having to constantly monitor the trading platform. main Features Real-time notifications   : Receive notifications directly on Telegram as soon as an action occurs on MT4. Emoji suppor
MT4 to Telegram channel Signal Provider
Yudianto Yudianto
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram: Be A Signal Provider MT4 to Telegram is a powerful utility designed for traders and signal providers who want to bridge the gap between MetaTrader 4 and Telegram. Whether you are managing a private trading community or just want to track your own trades on your mobile device, this tool delivers your execution data instantly to any Telegram Channel or Group. With a built-in Trade Panel , you can execute trades directly from the chart and have the details—Entry, SL, and TP—sent t
Tax Buddy
Eric Emmrich
5 (3)
Utilities
Tax Buddy creates a simple, sortable trading report which you can send to your local tax authorities alongside your annual declaration. I've been using this kind of report for the German Finanzamt in order to declare my capital gains ("Kapitalerträge") in a readily comprehensible manner. For testing purposes, the Demo version places random trades in the Strategy Tester on the symbol of your choice and creates a demo report for them. Conveniently, all reports are stored in the common path for al
Equity and Balance in Real Time
Alessio Erbeia
Utilities
This indicator is useful for monitoring the performance of individual strategies or even everything of the entire portfolio of strategies directly on your MT4. In this way you can view the equity line and the balance line directly on the chart. In addition, you can set a line based on the percentage number of DD Max that the individual strategy can reach. Try it.
EA Target MM Dollar
Raudhah Hayatun Nufus
Utilities
It's very easy, you only need to enter the amount of profit you want to get, then when your account has grown this EA will close the order, even though you are not monitoring the chart. Now you don't need to worry if the profit you have achieved turns into a loss because you don't use this EA, because this EA will help you whenever, wherever you are. Good luck trying it, hopefully you will become a very profitable trader
HistoryArrowDelete 4
Andrej Nikitin
Utilities
The script controls the display of order tracing. Deletes/sets the icons of closed and market orders. The Days of history to show parameter is the number of full days of trading history to be displayed on the chart. If the value is 0, only the current day is displayed, less than 0 - only market orders are displayed. The Check all windows or current only parameter is a switch; the script actions apply to all windows or only to the current window.
Close All When Equity MT4
Hoang The Manh
Utilities
This Tool Allow you close all open Orders automatics when Equity reach to specific value:  - When Equity is less than  specific value - When Equity is greater than  specific value - And Allow you close all open orders in manual - It will notification to MT4 Mobile app when it execute close all orders. __________________________________________ It very helpful for you when you trade with prop funds. Avoid reach daily drawdown and automatics close all orders when you get target.
FREE
Multi Chart Synchronization MT4
Yu Zhang
5 (1)
Utilities
This product can be used to synchronize multiple Charts, and each Chart can be set to a different sync mode. With this product you can better view and manipulate charts: different time frames for a single Symbol, the same time frame for multiple Symbols... and more. PS: The link below is the FreeDemo product, you can use it on EURUSD/XUAUSD/USDCNH symbol: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38557 Feature: Chart settings  can be synchronized, including : background, indentation, size, etc. M
SwitchRefresh
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Utilities
Switch & Refresh Charts This Script shows all the charts open on your MT4 platform in sequence with a delay of the second you specify, and refreshes the displayed charts if desired. When it comes to the first chart you started, it waits for the minute you specify and starts the same cycle again. The file you downloaded is located in the 'Scripts' section and when you come to the graphic you started to finalize, it should be removed from the chart as seen in the screenshot.
Risk Manager Pro MT4
Jhojan Alberto Tobon Monsalve
Utilities
Risk Manager Pro is a simple utility that calculates the necessary lots with the risk percentage and the pips of stop loss, before opening positions. The web calculators can be useful in some cases but they are not efficient to open operations in real time. In the trading days, there are few opportunities to open positions and when the opportunity arises, the seconds make the difference. This is not possible with conventional web calculators, since to calculate the size of an operation regarding
EZT ChartChanger
Tibor Rituper
Utilities
The ChartChanger is a great utility tool to reduce the number of open charts on your terminal. There is three section to it: Symbols, Time frames and Templates. You need only one chart to be open and still you can scroll up to multiple ones. Symbols: With the push of a button you can change from one symbol to another, and your applied indicators will stay on the next chart. For the symbols there is an auto detection mode, or you can manually enter the desired ones. You can use all 28 or any numb
DataGrabber
Matous Bartl
Utilities
DataGrabber The database creator DataGrabber store selected instrument history to .csv files. It's purpose is to automatically create extensive history database. DataGrabber is added to the selected instrument chart window as an indicator. It periodically check presence of bar data on the server and presence of .csv files on client PC (local database). If missing files detected in local database, it's created, filled with data and added to the database. Range of bar history in days beeing ch
Visual Panel
xingwang chen
Utilities
Semi-automatic visual trading panel ， place orders or modify them with stop loss and target added automatically only by one click, orders can also be modified manually. 1.Green buttons are long orders,red buttons are short orders, ' /K ' means choosing the highest or the lowest point of the previous chosen K-line as the stoploss level  。 The textbox below “Buy1 ， Buy2 ， Buy3 ， Buy4” are the maximum stoploss you can afford. Calculated arounded off. Click button 'Buy Or Sell' to place an order. 2.
MT4 To Notion
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (2)
Utilities
Export your MetaTrader 4 trades into Notion using a simple, guided interface. Build a clean trading journal in Notion that’s easy to filter, search, and review. Fast workflow : connect once, export your history, then optionally keep Notion updated automatically as new trades close. User Guide + Demo | MT5 Version Main features Export all account history trades to Notion Export by time period (last day, week, month, or custom range) Automatically send new closed trades to Notion Choose which fie
Order profit detect and closer
Furkan Damar
Utilities
Automatically closes orders when profit per lot or total profit reaches your specified level Per a lot : The amount of wins per lot in the selected symbol. Each orders is calculated as 1 lot. Example: If EURUSD total lot is 2.05 and earnings per lot is $ 100, then 100 * 2.05 = 205 $. Orders will be closed when EURUSD has a total profit of $ 205. When the total of all orders on the selected symbol reaches the specified amount, it closes all orders belonging to the symbol. For example: There are 3
Coral History
D Armond Lee Speers
Utilities
Coral History displays information about your trading account and a summary of your history for the day, week, month and all time in a convenient, lightweight window. NEW : You can now set daily / weekly / monthly goals.   Coral History can notify you when reaching a goal.  If set the goal will be displayed in the History section row header; and if you've reached the goal the row will be highlighted in green. Account Information Balance Equity Free Margin (amount, percent or drawdown) Marin Leve
ATM Auto Trade Manager
Margiyono
Utilities
Expert Advisor will manage all transactions you make using Expert Advisor, or manually from all platforms (Web Trade, MT4 Windows, MT4 Mac, MT4 Mobile phone) Multi Currency In one chart, the Tool will manage transactions of all currencies or according to the available list. Currency Selection All Transactions of All Pairs Based on the Pairs List Auto Manage, with setup parameters on one chart Auto Close Profit Average Auto Close Profit only Auto SL / TP Auto Trailing Button Function to : Clos
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (445)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (110)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (197)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 4 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader 4 . COPYLOT helps you copy Forex trades between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals with flexible synchronization for different account setups. COPYLOT MT4 version supports: MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting to MetaTrader 4   MT5 version Full Description + DEMO + PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files How To Test and Optimize A
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT4," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT5" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
5 (1)
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
LMBF Watchlist Manager
Graeme Dakers
5 (1)
Utilities
LMBFWatchlist is an interactive tool for Metatrader 4 that lets you create and manage watch lists directly on your Metatrader charts. ‌Functionality includes: ‌Add an unlimited number of watch lists with names of your choice Add different groups of watchlists for different time frames Add comments for symbols that always appear on the chart when that symbol is selected. Easily identify which symbols have comments against them. See watch lists instantly synchronise across all open charts that hav
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Fibo Alert Ultimate
ISO Financial Services
3.71 (7)
Utilities
This tool adds alerts to your Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion objects on the chart. It also features a handy menu to change Fibo settings easily and quickly! Features Alert for Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion levels. Sound, Mobile and Email alert. Up to 20 Fibo Levels. Continuous sound alert every few seconds till a user clicks on the chart to turn it OFF. Single sound alert with pop-up window. Keeping all user settings even after changing timeframes. New handy menu to change Fibo setti
Eagle Local Trade Copier
Giovanni Bengalis
Utilities
Eagle Local Trade Copier MT4 Eagle Local Trade Copier MT4  is a local trade synchronization utility for MetaTrader terminals running on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS. The same Expert Advisor can operate as a Master or a Slave . Communication is performed locally through the shared MetaTrader Common Files folder. No external server, DLL, WebRequest, subscription, or third-party account is required. Main Features Master and Slave modes in one Expert Advisor Multiple Master and Slave ter
Lot Architect MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Utilities
Lot Architect — Trade Panel & Risk-Based Position Size Calculator for MT4 Lot Architect is a one-click trade panel and risk-based position size calculator for MetaTrader 4. It works out your exact lot size from the risk you choose, shows risk, reward and risk-to-reward (R:R) before you enter, and places Market, Limit or Stop orders in a single click. In short: position sizing, risk management and fast trade execution in one clean panel on your chart. The problem every trader knows Most accounts
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Working Trial Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
Crystal CopyCat Pro Trade Copier MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal CopyCat Pro Trade Copier Ultra-Fast Master–Slave Copier with Zero-Delay Execution and Cross-Platform MT5 Compatibility Architecture:   MT4 → MT4 and MT4 → MT5 Full Compatibility MT5 Version Free :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144569 MT5 Version Pro :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/165051 Complete User Setup Guide:-  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764222   1. Overview Crystal CopyCat Ultimate 5.0 is a next-generation trade copy engine engineered for professi
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.88 (32)
Utilities
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Trade Signal Pro MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Bidhan Chandra Roy
Utilities
Trade Signal Pro (MT4) — Telegram Signal Provider (Utility) A lightweight utility that sends trade notifications from your MT4 account to Telegram. It does NOT open/close trades. It only reads positions/deals and sends messages. What it sends Entry signal (BUY/SELL) with Entry, SL, TP, pips + Risk:Reward   Updates when SL/TP is modified (reply/tag to the original signal)   Close notifications: TP hit / SL hit / Breakeven / Manual close   Optional Daily & Weekly performance summary (win
Trend Line Optimizer
Evgenii Aksenov
4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
More from author
Ticks Bulls
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Bulls Power indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Period - period of averaging. The number of ticks to identify high/low - number of single ticks for determining high/low. Calculated bar - number of bars for the indicator calculation. The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of Bulls Power signals (from 0 to 100). You can find their description in the Signals of the Bulls Power oscillator section of MQL5 Refer
TrailingStop 4
Andrej Nikitin
4.83 (6)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor modifies the Stop Loss order position opened for the instrument of the current chart based on indicator values. Uses indicators Parabolic SAR ,  NRTR (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse) ,  Moving Average  or linear regression channel. Switchable modes: Trailing stop only when in profit; Trailing stop only following the price; On every teak or on formed bars; Trailing for each order separately or for a total position. Has an option of "hidden stop", also you can exclude individual
TrailingStop MA
Andrej Nikitin
3.5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator draws two simple moving averages using High and Low prices. The MA_High line is displayed when the moving average is directed downwards. It can be used for setting a stop order for a sell position. The MA_Low line is displayed when the moving average is directed upwards. It can be used for setting a stop order for a buy position. The indicator is used in the TrailingStop Expert Advisor. Parameters Period - period of calculation of the moving average. Deviation - rate of convergence
FREE
Ticks Bars
Andrej Nikitin
4 (2)
Indicators
This tick indicator draws synthetic bars/candlesticks that contain a definite number of ticks. Parameters: option prices - price option. It can be Bid, Ask or (Ask+Bid)/2. the number of ticks to identify Bar - number of ticks that form OHLC. price levels count - number of displayed price levels (no levels are displayed if set to 0 or a lower value). calculated bar  - number of bars on the chart. Buffer indexes: 0 - OPEN, 1 - HIGH, 2 - LOW, 3 - CLOSE.
FREE
TrailingStop MA 4
Andrej Nikitin
4 (1)
Indicators
The indicator draws two simple moving averages using High and Low prices. The MA_High line is displayed when the moving average is directed downwards. It can be used for setting a stop order for a sell position. The MA_Low line is displayed when the moving average is directed upwards. It can be used for setting a stop order for a buy position. The indicator is used in the TrailingStop Expert Advisor. Parameters Period - period of calculation of the moving average. Deviation - rate of convergence
FREE
Ticks
Andrej Nikitin
3 (1)
Indicators
A simple tick indicator of Bid and Ask prices. The period separator (1 minute) is displayed as a histogram. Parameters Show Bid Line - show/hide the Bid line; Show Ask Line - show/hide the Ask line; Show Labels - show/hide the last price values.
FREE
Tick
Andrej Nikitin
4.5 (2)
Indicators
A simple tick indicator of Bid and Ask prices. The period separator (1 minute) is displayed as a histogram. Parameters Price_levels_count - number of price levels to be displayed. Bar_under_calculation - number of bars of the indicator to be displayed on the chart.
FREE
Ticks RSI 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Relative Strength Index indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: RSI Period - period of averaging. overbuying level - overbought level. overselling level - oversold level. calculated bar - number of bars on the chart for the indicator calculation. The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of RSI signals (from 0 to 100). You can find their description in the Signals of the Oscillator Relative Strength Index section
Ticks Envelopes 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Envelopes indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Averaging period - period of averaging. Smoothing type - type of smoothing. Can have any values of the enumeration ENUM_MA_METHOD . Option prices - price to be used. Can be Ask, Bid or (Ask+Bid)/2. Deviation of boundaries from the midline (in percents) - deviation from the main line in percentage terms. Price levels count - number of displayed price levels (no levels are displayed if
Ticks Stochastic 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Stochastic Oscillator indicator is drawn on the tick price chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: K period - number of single periods used for calculation of the stochastic oscillator; D period - number of single periods used for calculation of the %K Moving Average line; Slowing - period of slowing %K; Calculated bar - number of bars in the chart for calculation of the indicator. The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of signals of the
Ticks MACD 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence(MACD) indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Fast EMA period - indicator drawn using a tick chart. Slow EMA period - slow period of averaging. Signal SMA period - period of averaging of the signal line. calculated bar - number of bars on the chart for the indicator calculation. The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of MACD signals (from 0 to 100). You can find their desc
Ticks Bands 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Bollinger Bands indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Period - period of averaging. Deviation - deviation from the main line. Price levels count - number of displayed price levels (no levels are displayed if set to 0). Bar under calculation - number of bars on the chart for the indicator calculation. Buffer indexes: 0 - BASE_LINE, 1 - UPPER_BAND, 2 - LOWER_BAND, 3 - BID, 4 - ASK.
Ticks OsMA 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Moving Average of Oscillator(OsMA) indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Fast EMA period - fast period of averaging. Slow EMA period - slow period of averaging. Signal SMA period - period of averaging of the signal line. calculated bar - number of bars for the indicator calculation.
Ticks CCI 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Commodity Channel Index(CCI) indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: period - number of single periods used for the indicator calculation. calculated bar - number of bars for the indicator calculation. The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of CCI signals (from 0 to 100). You can find their description in the Signals of the Commodity Channel Index section of MQL5 Reference. The oscillator has required directio
Ticks ADX 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Average Directional Movement Index indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Period - period of averaging. Сalculated bar - number of bars on the chart for the indicator calculation. Buffer indexes: 0 - MAIN_LINE, 1 - PLUSDI_LINE, 2 - MINUSDI_LINE.
Tick StdDev 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Standard Deviation (StdDev) indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Period - period of averaging. Method - method of averaging. calculated bar - number of bars for the indicator calculation.
Ticks Momentum 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Momentum indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: period - period of the indicator calculation. levels count - number of displayed levels (no levels are displayed if set to 0) calculated bar - number of bars for the indicator calculation.
Ticks Bulls 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Bulls Power indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Period - period of averaging. The number of ticks to identify high/low - number of single ticks for determining high/low. Calculated bar - number of bars for the indicator calculation. The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of Bulls Power signals (from 0 to 100). You can find their description in the Signals of the Bulls Power oscillator section of MQL5 Refer
Ticks Bears 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The  Bears Power indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Period - period of averaging. The number of ticks to identify high/low - number of single ticks for determining high/low. Calculated bar - number of bars for the indicator calculation. The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of Bears Power signals (from 0 to 100). You can find their description in the Signals of the Bears Power oscillator section of MQL5 Refe
Tiks ATR 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The  Average True Range (ATR)  indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: ATR Period  - number of single periods used for the indicator calculation. The number of ticks to identify Bar  - number of single ticks that form OHLC. Price levels count  - number of displayed price levels (no levels are displayed if set to 0 or a lower value). price mode  - choice of prices under calculation (can be bid, ask or average). Сalculated bar  - number of
Tiks WPR 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The  Williams' Percent Range (%R)  indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: WPR Period  - period of the indicator. Overbuying level  - overbought level. Overselling level  - oversold level. price mode  - choice of prices under calculation (can be bid, ask or average). Сalculated bar  - number of bars for the indicator calculation. The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of WPR signals (from 0 to 100). You can find t
Ticks Price Channel 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The  Price Channel  indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Period  - period for determining the channel boundaries. Price levels count  - number of displayed price levels (no levels are displayed if set to 0). price mode  - choice of prices under calculation (can be bid, ask or average). Bar under calculation  - number of bars on the chart for the indicator calculation. Buffer indexes: 0 - Channel upper, 1 - Channel lower, 2 - Channel m
Abigail 4
Andrej Nikitin
Experts
Description: Abigail is a medium-term trading system making profit during the price rollback. The Expert Advisor has been optimized for working on EURUSD. However, it can successfully work with other currency pairs as well. You can examine the Expert Advisor's trading statistics for different brokers and symbols at MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Trading Signals sections. Parameters: Risk management: enter volume - market entry volume. If the value is greater than 0 - number of lots, if less than
TimeFilter 4
Andrej Nikitin
Utilities
TimeFilter indicator allows you to visually select bit masks (GoodHourOfDay, BadHoursOfDay, GoodDayOfWeek, BadDaysOfWeek) for the  Intraday Time Filter  module of trading signals of the Standard Library. The use of time filters allows you to take into account the particulars of each trading session in performing trading operations.
TimeFilter simple 4
Andrej Nikitin
1 (1)
Utilities
The indicator is an inter-week hourly filter. When executing trading operations, the indicator allows considering time features of each trading session. Permissive and restrictive filter intervals are set in string form. The used format is [first day]-[last day]:[first hour]-[last hour]. See the screenshots for examples. Parameters: Good Time for trade - intervals when trading is allowed. Bad Time for trade - intervals when trading is forbidden. time filter shift (hours) - hourly shift. percenta
AccountQuickReport 4
Andrej Nikitin
5 (1)
Utilities
The script creates account summary report in a separate window. The report can be created for all deals and for deals on selected financial instruments. It is possible to specify a time interval of calculation and save report to an htm file. Script inputs report starting date - initial report generation date. symbols selection for report - select a method of choosing tools for a report generation. allSymbol - report is generated for deals performed on all symbols. onlyCurrentSymbol - report is
PositionGroupClose 4
Andrej Nikitin
5 (1)
Utilities
The EA performs trade operations of closing position groups. Positions are grouped by type. It is possible to select orders by the profit (loss) value. It is possible to form the closure groups manually. You can set a value for automatic closure of a positions group after reaching a certain profit/loss level or price level. The additional functions of the EA are called using the hot keys: SHIFT+A - show/hide Auto exit options. SHIFT+S - show/hide Settings panel. SHIFT+V - sound ON/OFF. SHIFT+I -
AddPosition 4
Andrej Nikitin
Utilities
The Expert Advisor for increasing (or opening) market positions. Allows specifying the desired risk, target and searching for the best open price and trade volume. Configurable Parameters: lots - directly the volume of the position increase. % equity - the amount of growth as a percentage of the amount of funds. stop loss - directly the level of the stop loss order. loss - the level of the stop loss order depending on the allowable loss. take profit - directly the take profit level of the o
Line Crossing Alert 4
Andrej Nikitin
Utilities
The Expert Advisor notifies that a price has crossed a line on the chart. It handles two types of lines - horizontal line and a trendline. The number of lines is unlimited. Parameters: prefix of signal line - prefix of object (line) names processed by the indicator. If the parameter is empty, it handles all object types: horizontal lines and trendlines. price Mode - price type (bid or ask). timeout - crossing alert timeout. number of repeats - the limit of crossing alert repeats. number of comme
Tick Advisor
Andrej Nikitin
Experts
Tick Advisor is an intraday trading system that tries to profit during the price rollback. Martingale can be enabled, but you should be extremely careful (take profit often and at a proper time!). You can examine the Expert Advisor's trading statistics for different brokers and symbols in the MetaTrader 4 Trading Signals sections. Parameters Risk management: enter volume - a volume for entry If the value is greater than 0 - number of lots, if less than 0 - percentage of available funds, if equa
Filter:
are1971
747
are1971 2021.02.25 21:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review