Tax Buddy

5

Tax Buddy creates a simple, sortable trading report which you can send to your local tax authorities alongside your annual declaration.

I've been using this kind of report for the German Finanzamt in order to declare my capital gains ("Kapitalerträge") in a readily comprehensible manner.

For testing purposes, the Demo version places random trades in the Strategy Tester on the symbol of your choice and creates a demo report for them.
Conveniently, all reports are stored in the common path for all terminals installed on a computer. So even if you're using both MT4 and MT5, you will find your tax reports in one single location.

Windows default location of the common files path for all terminals:

%APPDATA%\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files

Tax Buddy comes with multi-asset support for Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks and Cryptocurrencies. If you trade other assets and Tax Buddy does not perform proper calculations, please contact me and I'll be happy to add support for them as well.


Parameters

  • Report Start Date: defaults to 01.01. of the current tax year
  • Report End Date: defaults to 31.12. of the current tax year
  • Report Filename: Supports dynamic placeholders %ACCOUNT%, %START_DATE% and %END_DATE% which get replaced automatically on report generation.
  • Report Language: Currently supports "English" and "German". If you want to contribute with a translation, please contact me.
  • Balance Operations to include in P/L: Custom filter for tax-relevant balance operations like rebates, dividends and interests. Leave it empty to not include any of them.
  • Filter Magic Numbers: Custom filter for including only specific strategies/EAs in the report. By default, all trades are included. Supports multiple Magic Numbers separated by commas, e.g. 1,2,3.
  • Overwrite Account Holder: If you trade on an account that's not on your name, e.g. when using funding programs like FTMO or MFF, you can overwrite it here.


Reviews 3
Karsten Woelfel
653
Karsten Woelfel 2023.09.02 18:16 
 

Geniales Tool um dem deutschen Finanzbeamten im Rahmen der Einkommensteuererklärung alle notwendigen Details liefern zu können. Die generierte Übersicht stellt die Gewinne und die Verluste separat dar. Super finde ich die aufgeführten Kommentare zur Erläuterung von durchgeführten Berechnungen. Volle Transparenz. In den EInstellungen kann man zwischen Deutsch und Englisch wählen, wobei es sicher schön wäre, wenn bei Deutsch auch das Komma statt des Punktes verwendet wird. Zu Beginn erwartet man einen "Start"-Button o-ä., dabei erfolgt die Berechnung sofort, nachdem man den TaxBuddy in einen leeren Chart gezogen und das Setup mit OK bestätigt hat. Super simpel! Auch Zwischenergebnisse für das laufende Jahr lassen sich sofort mit den entsprechenden Datumseingaben erstellen. Schön wären eventuell noch frei wählbare Sortiermöglichkeiten, z.B. eine Sortierung nach dem Verkaufsdatum. Auch Zwischenergebnisse je Strategie würden sicher gut aussehen.

peterh217
329
peterh217 2022.03.16 09:18 
 

Sehr gute Übersicht für das Finanzamt und eigene Auswertung.

Wolfgang Rockert
2455
Wolfgang Rockert 2021.11.03 08:06 
 

Macht was es soll, gute Übersicht....

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Filter:
Karsten Woelfel
653
Karsten Woelfel 2023.09.02 18:16 
 

Geniales Tool um dem deutschen Finanzbeamten im Rahmen der Einkommensteuererklärung alle notwendigen Details liefern zu können. Die generierte Übersicht stellt die Gewinne und die Verluste separat dar. Super finde ich die aufgeführten Kommentare zur Erläuterung von durchgeführten Berechnungen. Volle Transparenz. In den EInstellungen kann man zwischen Deutsch und Englisch wählen, wobei es sicher schön wäre, wenn bei Deutsch auch das Komma statt des Punktes verwendet wird. Zu Beginn erwartet man einen "Start"-Button o-ä., dabei erfolgt die Berechnung sofort, nachdem man den TaxBuddy in einen leeren Chart gezogen und das Setup mit OK bestätigt hat. Super simpel! Auch Zwischenergebnisse für das laufende Jahr lassen sich sofort mit den entsprechenden Datumseingaben erstellen. Schön wären eventuell noch frei wählbare Sortiermöglichkeiten, z.B. eine Sortierung nach dem Verkaufsdatum. Auch Zwischenergebnisse je Strategie würden sicher gut aussehen.

Eric Emmrich
11020
Reply from developer Eric Emmrich 2023.09.04 02:22
Danke für die ausführliche Review und das Feedback! Ich habe soeben Version 1.30 veröffentlicht, die die frei wählbare Sortierung ermöglicht, sowie einen weiteren Filter hinzufügt, der alle Trades nach deren Magic Numbers filtert. Das sollte die Auswertung nach Strategie/EA vereinfachen. Lediglich das deutschen Zahlenformat mit Komma statt Punkt habe ich nicht umgesetzt, da das eine rein optische Änderung wäre, die dann aber beim Übernehmen der Daten - z.B. nach Excel - wiederum zu Problemen führt. Solltest du ansonsten noch Verbesserungsvorschläge haben, lass es mich gerne wissen.
peterh217
329
peterh217 2022.03.16 09:18 
 

Sehr gute Übersicht für das Finanzamt und eigene Auswertung.

Eric Emmrich
11020
Reply from developer Eric Emmrich 2022.03.17 17:21
Vielen Dank! Ich wollte Ihnen auch schon auf Ihre Nachricht antworten, kann das allerdings erst, nachdem Sie meine Anfrage angenommen haben. Lassen Sie mich einfach wissen, falls ich Ihnen noch irgendwie helfen kann :)
Wolfgang Rockert
2455
Wolfgang Rockert 2021.11.03 08:06 
 

Macht was es soll, gute Übersicht....

Eric Emmrich
11020
Reply from developer Eric Emmrich 2021.11.03 12:13
Danke, Wolfgang! Lass mich gerne wissen, wenn du Verbesserungsvorschläge hast.
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