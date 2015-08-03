HistoryArrowDeleteAll 4
- Utilities
- Andrej Nikitin
- Version: 1.12
- Updated: 17 November 2021
- Activations: 5
The script clears the chart window from labels of order tracing.
It removes labels of only closed orders.
It clears charts in all windows opened in the terminal.
Parameters:
- Symbol: clear charts of the specified symbol. If not said, clear charts in all windows.
- Last Data: orders with a date of closure which goes after the specified one will not be deleted. If not said, tracing of all closed orders will be deleted.
- Confirmation: True - confirmation of chart clearance for each window, False - no.
