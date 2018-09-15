Slick
- Indicators
-
Iurii TokmanVeda http://ytg.com.ua resource - the author works for automation of trade on the forex market - advisers, experts will, trading robots, indicators, trading strategies, scripts, functions and libraries.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Slick
The indicator is a double-ironed Relative Strength Index (RSI) with alert signals for making trading decisions. The indicator follows the price, its values range from 0 to 100. The scope of the indicator is the same as that of the regular RSI indicator.
Description of indicator settings:
- Period_1 - period for calculating the index
- Period_2 - primary period of indicator smoothing
- Period_3 - secondary period of indicator smoothing
- MAMethod - anti-aliasing method
- AppliedPrice - price constant
- MAX_bound - level of the upper signal zone
- MIN_bound - level of the lower signal zone
- Alerts - enable a dialog box containing custom data
- Text_BUY - custom text for a buy signal
- Text_SELL - custom text for a sell signal
- Send_Mail - send emails to the address specified in the settings window on the "Mail" tab
- subject - email header
- Send_Notification - send a notification to mobile terminals whose MetaQuotes ID are specified in the settings window on the "Notifications" tab.
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