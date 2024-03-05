DYJ OneClickClose

This DYJ OonClickClose help you to close all orders having profit immediately with only ONE CLICK, its work is very fast. You can choose which symbol you want or close all symbols so it will helpful for you in your trading to manage trading faster. This EA can quick close all Buy and Sell Orders by a selected symbol or total, And delete all pending orders. It includes dynamic target profit tracking function.

The software has manual transaction buttons buy and sell.

It is a management software that uses the game strategy type EA.

7 kinds of pending modes and disable pending modes can be set.

This SymbolButton is designed for closing orders. There is available Manual and Automatic closing functions. Automatic closing function will close the orders according the parameters. The SymbolButton has two types of Auto-Closing parameters:

PROFIT: Orders will be closed as soon as the all profit is equal or above the preset value.

APROFIT: Orders will be closed as soon as the symbol profit is equal or above the preset value.

Assist multiple EA's Gaming strategy to close positions.





Input



PROFIT = 30.00 --> Orders will be closed as soon as the all profit is equal or above the preset PROFIT.

30.00 --> Orders will be closed as soon as the all profit is equal or above the preset PROFIT. APROFIT = 25.00 --> Orders will be closed as soon as the symbol profit is equal or above the preset PROFIT.

25.00 --> Orders will be closed as soon as the symbol profit is equal or above the preset PROFIT. InpTrailingPercentage = 0.7 --> Dynamic profit target:70%

= 0.7 --> Dynamic profit target:70% InpTargetIncreaseCoeff = 0.5 --> Dynamic Target Increase coefficient

= 0.5 --> Dynamic Target Increase coefficient InpIsOpenOrder = OpenOrders --> 1.OpenOrders:OPEN AND PENDING MODE. 2.OpenDisable: ONLY PENDING MODE

= OpenOrders --> 1.OpenOrders:OPEN AND PENDING MODE. 2.OpenDisable: ONLY PENDING MODE InpGridMode = STOP_MODE -->

1. BUYSTOP_MODE: ONLY BUYSTOP MODE.

2. SELLSTOP_MODE: ONLY SELLSTOP MODE.

3. STOP_MODE: ONLY STOP BOTH MODE.

4. BUYLIMIT_MODE: ONLY BUYLIMIT MODE.

5. SELLLIMIT_MODE: ONLY SELLLIMIT MODE.

6. LIMIT_MODE: ONLY LIMIT BOTH MODE.

7. BOTH_MODE: ONLY ALL BOTH MODE.