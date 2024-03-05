DYJ OneClickClose

      This DYJ OonClickClose help you to close all orders having profit immediately with only ONE CLICK, its work is very fast. You can choose which symbol you want or close all symbols so it will helpful for you in your trading to manage trading faster. This EA can quick close all Buy and Sell Orders by a selected symbol or total, And delete all pending orders. It includes dynamic target profit tracking function.

The software has manual transaction buttons buy and sell.

It is a management software that uses the game strategy type EA.

7 kinds of pending modes and disable pending modes can be set.

This SymbolButton is designed for closing orders. There is available Manual and Automatic closing functions. Automatic closing function will close the orders according the parameters. The SymbolButton has two types of Auto-Closing parameters:

PROFIT: Orders will be closed as soon as the all profit is equal or above the preset value.

APROFIT: Orders will be closed as soon as the symbol profit is equal or above the preset value.

Assist multiple EA's Gaming strategy to close positions.


Input

  • PROFIT = 30.00 --> Orders will be closed as soon as the all profit is equal or above the preset PROFIT.
  • APROFIT = 25.00 --> Orders will be closed as soon as the symbol profit is equal or above the preset PROFIT.
  • InpTrailingPercentage = 0.7 --> Dynamic profit target:70%
  • InpTargetIncreaseCoeff     =  0.5 -->  Dynamic  Target  Increase coefficient 
  • InpIsOpenOrder  = OpenOrders --> 1.OpenOrders:OPEN AND PENDING MODE.   2.OpenDisable: ONLY PENDING MODE
  • InpGridMode      =  STOP_MODE -->
 1. BUYSTOP_MODE: ONLY BUYSTOP MODE.       
 2. SELLSTOP_MODE:  ONLY  SELLSTOP MODE.  
 3. STOP_MODE:  ONLY  STOP BOTH MODE.  
 4. BUYLIMIT_MODE:  ONLY BUYLIMIT MODE.  
 5. SELLLIMIT_MODE:  ONLY SELLLIMIT MODE.  
 6. LIMIT_MODE:  ONLY LIMIT BOTH MODE. 
 7. BOTH_MODE:  ONLY ALL BOTH MODE.
  • InpMaxGridOrders  =  1 --> Maximum Grid Orders(Pending).["0"->off :disable grid].
  • InpFristOrderStep  =  200 --> Frist Order Step(POINTS) .
  • InpOrderStep  =  100 --> Order Step(POINTS) .
  • ISEQUITY  ->  ENABLE / DISABLE CLOSE FOR EQUITY.
  • EQUITY  -> $1.00.  Orders will be closed as soon as the Current Equity is lower than the preset EQUITY.
  • TargetLossPercent=0 --> LossPercent (%)[0-off] total Loss=blance*LossPercent
  • IsDeletePendingOrderForClose = false --> Automatically delete pending order if all or symbol is closed.

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    Daying Cao
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    Daying Cao
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    Daying Cao
    Experts
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    Daying Cao
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    Daying Cao
    Experts
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    Daying Cao
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