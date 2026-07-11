Risk Ruler

Risk Ruler

Plan every trade with precision before you enter the market.

Risk Ruler is a professional on-chart position sizing and risk management tool for MetaTrader that helps traders calculate the optimal trade size based on their predefined risk. By simply dragging the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines directly on the chart, all essential trading calculations update instantly, allowing you to make informed decisions before placing a trade.

Designed for both manual and professional traders, Risk Ruler eliminates guesswork by providing accurate position sizing, live risk calculations, reward-to-risk analysis, and optional one-click trade execution—all from the chart itself.

Key Features

Interactive On-Chart Trading

  • Drag Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines directly on the chart.

  • Instant recalculation of all trading metrics.

  • No complicated dashboards or external panels.

Automatic Position Sizing

  • Calculates the correct lot size based on your selected risk.

  • Supports both percentage-based risk and fixed monetary risk.

  • Automatically adapts to your account balance and symbol specifications.

Live Risk & Reward Analysis

  • Displays the amount at risk in your account currency.

  • Calculates potential profit for every setup.

  • Shows Reward-to-Risk (R:R) ratio in real time.

  • Displays stop distance and target distance automatically.

Visual Risk Management

  • Highlights the risk zone directly on the chart.

  • Displays the reward zone for clear trade visualization.

  • Makes it easy to assess every trade before execution.

Automatic Trade Direction

  • Detects BUY or SELL setups automatically based on Entry and Stop Loss placement.

  • Eliminates manual configuration.

  • Simplifies trade planning.

R:R Lock

  • Lock your preferred Reward-to-Risk ratio.

  • Automatically adjusts the Take Profit level when Entry or Stop Loss is moved.

  • Quickly modify your desired R:R using convenient increment controls.

Smart Order Placement

  • Optional one-click trade execution.

  • Automatically selects the correct order type:

    • Market Order

    • Buy Limit / Sell Limit

    • Buy Stop / Sell Stop

  • Verifies stop distances, margin requirements, and valid trading volume before placing orders.

Professional Risk Controls

  • Symbol-aware lot normalization.

  • Broker minimum and maximum volume support.

  • Margin validation before execution.

  • Precision calculations for all supported instruments.

Why Choose Risk Ruler?

Successful trading begins with proper risk management. Rather than estimating position sizes or relying on manual calculations, Risk Ruler allows you to visually plan every trade with confidence. Every adjustment made to your trading setup is reflected instantly, giving you complete control over your exposure before entering the market.

Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, scalper, or price action trader, Risk Ruler provides the precision, speed, and flexibility needed to maintain consistent risk management across every trade.

With its intuitive drag-and-drop interface, automatic position sizing, live reward-to-risk calculations, and optional one-click execution, Risk Ruler transforms the trading chart into a complete trade planning and execution workspace.

Plan smarter. Risk consistently. Trade with confidence.


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EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (10)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integrati
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell
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Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)
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Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
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Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Nu Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Shooting Star EA
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Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
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Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Treasure EA
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LevelGuard Smart SMA EA
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Experts
LevelGuard SmartSMA Master Support & Resistance Trading with Precision LevelGuard SmartSMA leverages the power of moving averages to help you trade confidently across markets. Designed to identify dynamic support and resistance levels, this EA delivers precise trade entries and exits, empowering traders to capitalize on market movements with ease. How It Works Core Strategy: Uses a central SMA (e.g., 50 or 200-period) as a dynamic support or resistance line. Additional SMAs (optional) provide s
Basic SMA Price Cross EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator Are you ready to take control of your trading journey? The Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator is here to help you identify and harness powerful market trends with precision and confidence. Designed with traders in mind, this advanced tool is built on a robust strategy that combines trend direction with momentum validation using the Average True Range (ATR). This indicator is not pre-optimized, giving YOU the freedom to tailor it to your unique trading
Visual Titan Force Indicator MT4
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Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
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