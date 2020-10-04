Watch the Clock
- Indicators
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David Leander TschacherHello,
I am an innovative entrepreneur and the mind behind Territorial.io.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Watch the Clock shows a clock at a desired position. The clock is useful if you want to check when a candle closes. You can also set an alert to be prepared before the news.
✔️ Watch the Clock works also in the strategy tester.
✔️ Watch the Clock requires a minimum of CPU power.
✔️ Watch the Clock can improve your manual style of trading.
Inputs
- Alert -> At which time should the alert occur?
- Time Shift in Minutes -> Should the time be incremented by x minutes?
- Size -> The font size of the time.
- Color -> The color of the time.
- Corner -> In which corner should the clock be placed?