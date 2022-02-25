Buy Arrows Sell

The BuySellArrows is a seemingly simple and persistent indicator. All traders had come across indicators that contain numerous input parameters that will change Buy and Sell position when you change those parameters value. Many traders asked what parameter's value will be more accurate. So, I decided to make an universal indicator without any input parameters. In this case you will have very stable indicators without any worries that you put some wrong numbers.

This indicator will show Buy (color Aqua) or Sell (color FireBrick) arrow at the moment when a Long or a Short local trend (local to the current TimeFrame) is expected.

This indicator is calculating a Pivot Points as a current Support and Resistance levels. In financial markets, a pivot point is a price level that is used by traders as a possible indicator of market movement.

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The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
Legacy of Gann
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.83 (12)
Indicators
The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
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MTF Fractal Support Resistance
Leonid Basis
Indicators
This Multi TimeFrame indicator is based on the "Fractals" classical indicator. 2 Inputs: TimeFrame1; TimeFrame2; You can put any available TimeFrame values (from M1 (Period_M1) to MN1 (Period_MN1)) equal or greater ( >= ) than the Period of the current Time Frame. The last Fractals will shown as color lines (Dots Line) of Support and Resistance for the Price moving.
MTF Stochastic RSI
Leonid Basis
Indicators
This is a Multi-Time indicator which allows to display RSI and Stochastic indicators from upper timeframes on a single chart. As an example: a single chart EURUSD M5 and RSI (blue line) and Stochastic (yellow line) from H1. Red Histogram is representing Lower trend and Green Histogram is representing Upper trend.
MTF Parabolic SAR with Alert and eMail
Leonid Basis
Indicators
When you put this Multi TimeFrame Parabolic SAR indicator on the chart it will automatically use Parabolic SAR from next available 3 timeframes. Green arrow will show the beginning of Up trend and Red arrow will show the beginning of Down trend. If AlertsEnabled = true, the indicator will show the Alert (message window) with a text like this: "Price going Down on ", Symbol(), " - ", Period(), " min", " price = ", Bid; If eMailEnabled = true the Indicator will send you an eMail with the same text
Trinity Impulse with Alert and eMail
Leonid Basis
Indicators
The zero line is characterized the Flat trend. V-shaped impulse indicates the entrance to the opposite direction. U-shaped impulse = entry orders in the same direction. If AlertsEnabled = true, the indicator will show the Alert (message window) with a text like this: "Price going Down on ", Symbol(), " - ", Period(), " min", " price = ", Bid; If eMailEnabled = true the indicator will send you an eMail with the same text an Alert message with subject: "Trinity-Impolse" (of course you have to chec
Moving Average on Moving Average with Alert
Leonid Basis
Indicators
The indicator displays the usual Moving Average with input parameters: maPeriod_1; maMethod_1; maAppPrice_1. Then it calculates and displays MA on MA1 with input parameters: maPeriod_2; maMethod_2. Then it calculates and displays MA on MA2 with input parameters: maPeriod_3; maMethod_3. If AlertsEnabled = true the Indicator will show the Alert (message window) with a text like this: "Price going Down on ", Symbol(), " - ", Period(), " min", " price = ", Bid; If eMailEnabled = true the Indicator w
MTF CCI withTrigger
Leonid Basis
Indicators
Multi TimeFrame Indicator "MTF CCI Trigger" based on the Commodity Channel Index from the upper TF (input parameter "TimeFrame") yellow line. Aqua line is representing ATR envelopes from the current TF. Green and Red arrows is triggered by CCI and represented UP and DOWN trends accordingly.
Bear Bull Impulse
Leonid Basis
Indicators
The BBImpulse indicator is based on the standard Moving Average indicator. You have MA input parameters: maPeriod - Moving Average period; maMODE - Moving Average mode (0 = MODE_SMA; 1 = MODE_EMA; 2 = MODE_SMMA; 3 = MODE_LWMA); maPRICE - Applied price (0=PRICE_CLOSE; 1=PRICE_OPEN; 2=PRICE_HIGH; 3=PRICE_LOW; 4=PRICE_MEDIAN; 5=PRICE_TYPICAL; 6=PRICE_WEIGHTED). Green Histogram is representing an UP-trend, Red Histogram is representing a Down-trend.
MTF ADX with Histogram
Leonid Basis
Indicators
Multi TimeFrame indicator MTF ADX with Histogram shows ADX indicator data from the TF by your choice. You may choose a TimeFrame equal or greater than current TF. Yellow line is representing a price trend from the upper TF. Green line is representing +DI from the upper TF. Red line is representing -DI from the upper TF. Green histogram is displaying an Up-trend. Red histogram is displaying a Down-trend.
High Low Exponential
Leonid Basis
Indicators
This Indicator creates 2 white lines based on Exponential Moving Averag e of High and Low prices. You can regulate how many bars will be involved in the calculation with input parameter HL_Period. Red and Blue arrows are displaying the moment to go Short and Long trades accordingly.
Moving Average Stepper
Leonid Basis
Indicators
The most common way to interpreting the price Moving Average is to compare its dynamics to the price action. When the instrument price rises above its Moving Average, a buy signal appears, if the price falls below its moving average, what we have is a sell signal. To avoid a spontaneous entries one may use this update from Moving Average Indicator = Stepper-MA.
Envelopes Stepper
Leonid Basis
Indicators
Envelopes technical Indicator is formed with two Moving Averages one of which is shifted upward and another one is shifted downward. Envelopes define the upper and the lower margins of the price range. Signal to sell appears when the price reaches the upper margin of the band; signal to buy appears when the price reaches the lower margin. To avoid a spontaneous entries one may use this update from Envelopes Indicator = Envelopes-Stepper.
Bollinger Bands Stepper
Leonid Basis
Indicators
The interpretation of the Bollinger Bands is based on the fact that the prices tend to remain in between the top and the bottom line of the bands. Abrupt changes in prices tend to happen after the band has contracted due to decrease of volatility; If prices break through the upper band, a continuation of the current trend is to be expected; If the pikes and hollows outside the band are followed by pikes and hollows inside the band, a reverse of trend may occur; The price movement that has starte
Fibonacci Average Stepper
Leonid Basis
Indicators
Fibonacci sequence is defined by integer sequence: 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 34, 55, 89, 144, ... By definition, it starts from 0 and 1, the next number is calculated as a sum of two previous numbers. Instead of the standard moving average, the indicator uses the caluclation of average price in form: Bar0 + Bar1 + Bar2 + Bar3 + Bar5 + Bar8 + Bar13 +... Input parameters:  FiboNumPeriod (15) - Fibonacci period; nAppliedPrice (0) - applied price (PRICE_CLOSE=0; PRICE_OPEN=1; PRICE_HIGH=2; PRICE_LOW=
MA on MA on MA Stepper
Leonid Basis
Indicators
This indicator present a main Moving Average line with input parameters maPeriod_1, maMethod_1 and maAppPrice_1. The second line will be a calculation of the Moving Average data of a first line with input parameters maPeriod_2, maMethod_2. The third line will be a calculation of the Moving Average data of a second line with input parameters maPeriod_3, maMethod_3. To avoid a spontaneous entries one may use this indicator-stepper.
Average Bar
Leonid Basis
Indicators
This indicator (as almost all others) is based on classical Moving Averages. It shows the Average Bar under the current bar colored in aqua or over the current bar colored in orange. Input Parameters: ma_Period and ma_Method. The Average Bar maybe helpful to predict where the price will move in the nearest future. Of course, this "near future" depends of the current time frame.
Buy Sell Indicator
Leonid Basis
Indicators
Buy when the market is falling and sell when the market is rising. When the market is moving down you start observing and looking for buy signals. When the market is moving up you start looking for sell signals. This indicator points to the moments to Buy (Blue arrow) and to Sell (Orange arrow). Two input parameters: barsNumber and step for optimization (depending on symbol and Time Frame).
Traffic Light Indicator
Leonid Basis
Indicators
This indicator shows: A green light in case the price goes up; A red light in case the price goes down; A yellow light in case there are a sideways trend. A sideways trend is the horizontal price movement that occurs when the forces of supply and demand are nearly equal. This typically occurs during a period of consolidation before the price continues a prior trend or reverses into a new trend
Sum of Ticks
Leonid Basis
Indicators
This indicator is created for M1 timeframe. It shows how many ticks has occurred during current minute and ( after the slash) the sum of points Up (aqua color) and Down (orange color). In times of a high trading activity a grow up number of ticks Up and Down will signal of a big move of the price in the near future. In times of a high trading activity a grow up number of sum of points Up and Down will signal of a big move of the price in the near future too.
CCI Envelopes
Leonid Basis
Indicators
Two yellow lines. This is similar to classical Envelopes but with automatic deviation. The Envelopes indicator is   a tool that attempts to identify the upper and lower bands of a trading range. Aqua line. This is a classical Commodity Channel Index added to the Envelopes on the chart, not in a separate window. The Commodity Channel Index ( CCI ) is a technical   indicator   that measures the difference between the current price and the historical average price.
Probability
Leonid Basis
Indicators
Probability deals with the likelihood of an event happening.   Forex   probability indicates a possibility at a specific time. This is because the forex market is highly volatile, and predicting future events affecting it is impossible. This indicator will show a positive number above the current High or negative number under the current Low as a probability of the trend. Higher time frames usually show a higher probability, even more then 100%.
Two Envelopes Paradox MT4
Leonid Basis
Indicators
Envelopes is an excellent indicator when the market is trending. Open Long position when the ClosePrice crossed the upper Aqua band. Close Long position when the Price crossed the upper Yellow band moving down. Open Short position when the ClosePrice crossed the lower Aqua band. Close Short position when the Price crossed the lower Yellow band moving up.
Moving Average Bars
Leonid Basis
Indicators
Moving Average Bars is a self-explanatory indicator with one input parameter: nPeriod. When the previous Price Close is above the previous indicator Bar, the probability to go Long is very high.   When the previous Price Close is under the previous indicator Bar, the probability to go Short is very high.
Fibonacci Moving Bars
Leonid Basis
Indicators
This indicator is based on the same idea as https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/2406 , but instead of Average Bars it uses series or Fibonacci sequence. When the previous Price Close is above the previous indicator Bar, the probability to go Long is very high. When the previous Price Close is under the previous indicator Bar, the probability to go Short is very high.
Five CCIs Main Pairs
Leonid Basis
Indicators
This indicator is based on two ideas: Correlations between 5 main currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, USDCAD; US Dollar Index = the value of the United States dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies. The use of the indicator is the same as classical  Commodity Channel Index  (CCI) indicator. CCI is calculated with the following formula:  (Typical Price - Simple Moving Average) / (0.015 x Mean Deviation) (Typical Price - Simple Moving Average) / (0.015 x Mean Deviation)
Tick by Tick
Leonid Basis
Indicators
A  tick  is a measure of the minimum upward or downward movement in the  price  of a security. A  tick  can also refer to the change in the  price  of a security from one trade to the next trade.  This indicator will show amounts of ticks when the price goes up and down. This indicator is designed for M1 time frame and shows: Sum of points when the price goes up (Green Histogram). Sum of points when the price goes down (Red Histogram). 
Moving Ribbon RVI
Leonid Basis
Indicators
This indicator is a combination of 2 classical indicators MA and RVI. The Relative Vigor Index (RVI) is a momentum indicator used in technical analysis that measures the strength of a trend by comparing a security's closing price to its trading range while smoothing the results using a simple moving average   The input parameter  counted_bars  determines how many bars the indicator's lines will be visible. The input parameter MaRviPeriod  is used for MA and RVI calculation.
Moving Ribbon Force
Leonid Basis
Indicators
This indicator is a combination of 2 classical indicators: MA and Force Index. The input parameter  counted_bars  determines on how many bars the indicator lines will be visible. The input parameter  MaForcePeriod  is used for MA and Force calculation. You may go Long if the current price crossed Up the Ribbon (HISTOGRAM)  and you may go Short if the current price crossed Down the Ribbon (HISTOGRAM)
Moving Bands CCI
Leonid Basis
Indicators
This indicator is a combination of 2 classical indicators: MA and CCI. Two moving averages form Upper and Lower bands. The input parameter  counted_bars  determines on how many bars the indicator's lines will be visible. The input parameter  barsNum  is used for MA and CCI calculation.
CCI Trigger MultiTimeFrame
Leonid Basis
Indicators
This indicator is using 2 classical indicators: Commodity Channel Index from the higher TF (which you may change using input parameter TimeFrame ) and Average True Range from the current TF. The Green ribbon indicates the upper trend and the Red ribbon indicates the down trend. Buy when the Yellow line crosses the Upper bound (Aqua line). Sell when the Yellow line crossover the Lower bound (Aqua line).
Flat Market
Leonid Basis
Indicators
This is a self-explanatory indicator - do nothing when the current price in the "fence" (flat) mode. Definition of a flat market: A market price that is neither Up nor Down. The input parameter  counted_bars  determines on how many bars the indicator's lines will be visible starting from the current Bar backward. The input parameter  barsNum  is used as a Period for aqua "fence" calculation.
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