Volumes Signal Line

Indicator of tick volumes with the ability to monitor sudden and significant changes in the prices of bars relative to the specified coefficient - Change Factor - to the average value of volumes for a certain period of time - Period Signal. The color of the indicator's histogram characterizes the changes in volume of a bar relative to the previous session and the signal line.





Indicator Inputs

Period Signal - period of the signal line;

- period of the signal line; Change Factor – volume change factor.

By default, the indicator bars are colored in the following colors: