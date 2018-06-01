Volumes Signal Line
- Indicators
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Dmitriy MoshninТорговать нужно так, чтобы не было мучительно больно за бесцельно вложенные деньги...
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Indicator of tick volumes with the ability to monitor sudden and significant changes in the prices of bars relative to the specified coefficient - Change Factor - to the average value of volumes for a certain period of time - Period Signal. The color of the indicator's histogram characterizes the changes in volume of a bar relative to the previous session and the signal line.
Indicator Inputs
- Period Signal - period of the signal line;
- Change Factor – volume change factor.
By default, the indicator bars are colored in the following colors:
- Gray - no change in volumes relative to the previous bar;
- Green - a slight increase in volume, not exceeding the Change Factor relative to the signal line;
- Red - a slight decrease in volume, not exceeding the Change Factor relative to the signal line;
- Purple - significant increase in volume, exceeding the Change Factor relative to the signal line;
- Yellow - significant decrease in volume, exceeding the Change Factor relative to the signal line.
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