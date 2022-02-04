Coral Multi TF Meter allows you to quickly see how price is moving on a single currency pair across multiple timeframes at once. You can select which timeframes to display; the size, position, colors of cells; whether to display values or not; and how often the meter is updated.

The calculation is based on ATR distance for each displayed timeframe. Hover over the header cell for the row (with the currency name in it) to see the current ATR value (in pips) for that period. When "Display Values" is turned on, you also see the number of pips so far in the current bar. The magnitude of the meter is based on the percentage of ATR movement for each period.

NOTE: The indicator will not display values correctly in the strategy tester. You can try the demo to explore configuration options, but the displayed data will not accurately reflect the data being tested.

If you like Coral Multi TF Meter, please take a look at my other products available in the market!