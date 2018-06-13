Volumes Message

Indicator of tick volumes equipped with notification system and the ability to monitor sudden and significant changes in the prices of bars relative to the specified coefficient - Change Factor - to the average value of volumes for a certain period of time (Period Signal) and the bar of the previous trading session. The color of the indicator's histogram characterizes the changes in volume of a bar: 1- relative to the previous session; 2 - relative to the signal line. According to the notification settings, the indicator reposts the percentage changes (%) on the closed bar. If several bars in a row have the same pattern of changes in volumes (color of the histogram bars does not change), notifications are not repeated for each bar. The volume of the bar and the signal line value are shown in brackets, for example (25:120): "25" - the volume of the closed bar, "120" - the value of the signal line for the period defined in the settings. If a signal is triggered for an excessive value of Change Factor relative to the signal line, then the percentage is calculated accordingly based on the value of the signal line.





Indicator Inputs

Language - select the language of notifications, Russian/English;

- select the language of notifications, Russian/English; Period Signal - period of the signal line;

- period of the signal line; Change Factor – volume change factor;

– volume change factor; Monitoring Volumes - notify about the parameters of volume changes:

- notify about the parameters of volume changes: Not changed - no change in volumes relative to the previous bar;

- no change in volumes relative to the previous bar;

Slight increase - a slight increase in volume, not exceeding the Change Factor relative to the previous bar and the signal line;

- a slight increase in volume, not exceeding the Change Factor relative to the previous bar and the signal line;

Slight decrease - a slight decrease in volume, not exceeding the Change Factor relative to the previous bar;

- a slight decrease in volume, not exceeding the Change Factor relative to the previous bar;

Significant reduction - significant decrease in volume, exceeding the Change Factor relative to the previous bar;

- significant decrease in volume, exceeding the Change Factor relative to the previous bar;

Increase exceeding Bar - significant increase in volume, exceeding the Change Factor relative to the previous bar;

- significant increase in volume, exceeding the Change Factor relative to the previous bar;

Increase exceeding Line - significant increase in volume, exceeding the Change Factor relative to the signal line;

- significant increase in volume, exceeding the Change Factor relative to the signal line; Message System - notification system:

- notification system: Comments - comment in the upper left corner of the chart;

- comment in the upper left corner of the chart;

Alert - alert;

- alert;

Gmail - messages to email;

- messages to email;

Mobile MT4 - messages to the MetaTrader 4 mobile terminal.

By default, the indicator bars are colored in the following colors: