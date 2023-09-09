Symbol Cost Info MT4

  • Indicators
  • Opeyemi Fuad Anokwu
    Opeyemi Fuad Anokwu

    Opeyemi Fuad Anokwu

    I am Opeyemi, a Civil Engineering graduate who developed a strong passion for Forex trading and algorithmic strategy development. Over time, I became deeply interested in MQL5 programming, where I build custom indicators and automated trading systems to translate trading ideas into executable
  • Version: 1.0

Introducing the “Symbol Cost Info MT4” indicator – your ultimate tool for staying ahead in the forex market! This innovative indicator is designed to empower traders with real-time cost information, directly on their charts. Here’s why every trader needs the “Symbol Cost Info MT4” in their arsenal:

  • Real-Time Spread Monitoring: Keep a close eye on the spread for any currency pair, ensuring you enter the market at the most cost-effective times.
  • Pip Value at Your Fingertips: Instantly know the value of a pip in your account currency for any trade, helping you to manage risk and set precise stop-loss and take-profit levels.
  • Seamless Chart Integration: The indicator displays all this vital information unobtrusively on your trading chart, so you can make informed decisions without ever needing to switch screens.
  • Customizable and User-Friendly: Tailor the “Symbol Cost Info MT4” to your trading style with customizable settings, all wrapped up in a user-friendly interface.

Whether you’re a seasoned trader or just starting out, the “Symbol Cost Info MT4” indicator is the perfect companion to help you trade smarter, not harder. Enhance your trading experience and potentially increase your profitability with this must-have tool! 

Elevate your trading game with “Symbol Cost Info MT4” – the smart trader’s choice for cost efficiency and strategic edge.



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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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