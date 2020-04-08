Profit Chaser is based on Parabolic SAR indicator. This indicator give an edge by pointing the direction an asset is moving, as well as providing entry and exit points.

NOTE: The EA version of this indicator will be available soon. It will automatically open and close trades for you, it will also allow you to insert your preferred inputs such as Lot size; Take profit; Stop loss; Trailing stop; Break even etc.

HOW TO USE:

Sell Signal; Place a Sell trade when the indicator arrow points down.

Close Sell; Close a Sell position when the arrow pointing up appears.

Buy Signal; Place a Buy trade when the indicator arrow points up.

Close Buy; Close a Buy position when the arrow pointing down appears.

The Profit Chaser indicator also provide audible alerts on the screen when an arrow appears.





PAIRS:

This indicator was tested to all major and minor currency pairs. It was also tested in indices, commodities, indexes and futures. To trade successfully using this indicator We recommend that you only trade best trending major pairs.

PREFERRED TIME-FRAMES OR CHARTS:

H1, H4, DAILY, WEEKLY & MONTHLY





For more info and inquiries kindly send me an email: