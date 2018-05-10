Varied timeframes
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
This candlestick indicator searches for candlesticks, at which the direction on all selected timeframes coincides (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN). For example, if the candlestick on all timeframes is rising (bullish) or falling (bearish).
You can:
- Turn off the display of unnecessary arrows and leave, for example, only those showing changes in signal direction, i.e. only the first arrow in each direction.
- Set the candlestick for the signal: the zero candlestick or a completely formed one. Please note that if you choose the zero candlestick, the signal can be canceled by an opposite one because the candlestick is yet being formed.
Parameters
- Alerts - enable/disable a sound alert;
- Shift - shift of the signal candlestick: 0 - current, 1 - previous;
- Show only change of trend - display the signal of a trend change;
- TimeFrame M1 - add the M1 timeframe to calculation;
- TimeFrame M5 - add the M5 timeframe to calculation;
- TimeFrame M15 - add the M15 timeframe to calculation;
- TimeFrame M30 - add the M30 timeframe to calculation;
- TimeFrame H1 - add the H1 timeframe to calculation;
- TimeFrame H4 - add the H4 timeframe to calculation;
- TimeFrame D1 - add the D1 timeframe to calculation;
- TimeFrame W1 - add the W1 timeframe to calculation;
- TimeFrame MN - add the MN timeframe to calculation;
- Comments - enable/disable comments;
- BUY_Signal_color - choose color for buy signals;
- SELL_Signal_color - choose color for sell signal.