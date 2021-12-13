Trend Points MT5
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 13 December 2021
- Activations: 5
The indicator displays points showing a symbol trend.
Bullish (blue) points mean buy signals. Bearish (red) points mean sell signals.
I recommend using the indicator in conjunction with others. Timeframe: M30 and higher.
Simple strategy:
Buy if there are two blue points on the chart.
Sell if there are two red points on the chart.
Parameters
- Trend points period - The main period of the indicator;
- True range period - The auxiliary period of the indicator;
- Points calculation method - Calculation method of trend direction (Simple, Exponential ...);
- Applied price - Type of the price used to place the points (Open, Close, High ...).