Trend reversal lines
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Trend indicator, draws 2 bars of different colors on the chart. A change of one lane to another signals a market reversal in the opposite direction. The indicator also places on the chart 3 parallel dashed lines High, Middle, Low line which show respectively the top, middle, bottom of the forming reversal.
Parameters
- Depth - Depth of indicator calculation, the higher the parameter, the longer-term signals;
- Deviation - Deviation of the indicator during drawing;
- Backstep - The intensity of the display of turns, the less, the more intense.
- When an ascending line is drawn, this is a buy signal;
* Trading strategy.
- When a downward line is drawn, this is a sell signal.