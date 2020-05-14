Trend reversal lines

Trend indicator, draws 2 bars of different colors on the chart. A change of one lane to another signals a market reversal in the opposite direction. The indicator also places on the chart 3 parallel dashed lines High, Middle, Low line which show respectively the top, middle, bottom of the forming reversal.



Parameters





Depth - Depth of indicator calculation, the higher the parameter, the longer-term signals;

- Depth of indicator calculation, the higher the parameter, the longer-term signals; Deviation - Deviation of the indicator during drawing;

- Deviation of the indicator during drawing; Backstep - The intensity of the display of turns, the less, the more intense.



* Trading strategy.

When an ascending line is drawn, this is a buy signal

- When a downward line is drawn, this is a sell signal.