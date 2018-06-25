Ready Set Go
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Ready Set Go is a combination of Indicators and Candlestick Analysis.
- Indicators to assess Momentum
- Candlestick Analysis to look for patterns
How the indicator works
The indicator works by assessing the Momentum and direction of a trend with Candlestick analysis to test patterns.
With a clear and easy to read display grid for buy and sell patterns the chart shows Ready, Set & Go with a tick mark.
BUY - Green tick mark
- Ready - Momentum is moving upwards
- Set - Candlestick pattern forming
- Go - Momentum is moving upwards and candlestick pattern formed
SELL - Red tick mark
- Ready - Momentum is moving downwards
- Set - Candlestick pattern forming
- Go - Momentum is moving downwards and candlestick pattern formed
Timeframes & Currencies
The indicator can be used across multiple timeframes and multiple currencies giving you a clear indication of the strength for each setting.
Features
- Clear visual display
- Easy to use interface
- Grid system that displays the direction and pattern of currencies
- Make decisions based on momentum and candlestick patterns
- Chart system allows you to identify when patterns start to change direction
Useful Information
- Best suited to candlestick charting
- Fits best with a white background