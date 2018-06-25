Ready Set Go

Ready Set Go is a combination of Indicators and Candlestick Analysis.

  • Indicators to assess Momentum
  • Candlestick Analysis to look for patterns


How the indicator works

The indicator works by assessing the Momentum and direction of a trend with Candlestick analysis to test patterns.

With a clear and easy to read display grid for buy and sell patterns the chart shows Ready, Set & Go with a tick mark.

BUY - Green tick mark

  • Ready - Momentum is moving upwards
  • Set - Candlestick pattern forming
  • Go - Momentum is moving upwards and candlestick pattern formed

SELL - Red tick mark

  • Ready - Momentum is moving downwards
  • Set - Candlestick pattern forming
  • Go - Momentum is moving downwards and candlestick pattern formed


Timeframes & Currencies

The indicator can be used across multiple timeframes and multiple currencies giving you a clear indication of the strength for each setting.


Features

  • Clear visual display
  • Easy to use interface
  • Grid system that displays the direction and pattern of currencies
  • Make decisions based on momentum and candlestick patterns
  • Chart system allows you to identify when patterns start to change direction


Useful Information

  • Best suited to candlestick charting
  • Fits best with a white background
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