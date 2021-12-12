Market levels

This is a trend-following indicator that is most efficient in long-term trading.

It does not require deep knowledge to be applied in trading activity.

It features a single input parameter for more ease of use.

The indicator displays lines and dots, as well as signals informing a trader of the beginning of a bullish or bearish trend.


Parameter

  • Indicator_Period - indicator period (the greater, the more long-term the signals).
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5 (1)
Utilities
The script greatly simplifies trader's work with pending stop orders (BuyStop, SellStop). The script places any number of pending orders at a user-defined distance (in points). Order expiration time in seconds can also be specified. It is also possible to place only Buy Stop or only Sell Stop orders. All stop orders are accompanied by user-defined take profit and stop loss levels. Volume is customizable as well. Parameters Open BuyStop - place a pending Buy order Open SellStop - place a pending
Mirage
Andrey Frolov
Utilities
This tool set Stop Loss and Take Profit, which are invisible for the broker. But keep in mind that the terminal must be constantly running and connected. It means that you cannot turn off your computer or close the terminal. In the strategy tester, the tool opens positions and manages them using stop-order for demonstration purposes. Parameters Take Profit Stop Loss Slippage
Varied timeframes
Andrey Frolov
Indicators
This candlestick indicator searches for candlesticks, at which the direction on all selected timeframes coincides (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN). For example, if the candlestick on all timeframes is rising (bullish) or falling (bearish). You can: Turn off the display of unnecessary arrows and leave, for example, only those showing changes in signal direction, i.e. only the first arrow in each direction. Set the candlestick for the signal: the zero candlestick or a completely formed one.
Mobile trailing stop
Andrey Frolov
Utilities
Программа передвигает уровень стоп-лосс вслед за ценой на расстоянии в пунктах, которое будет указано в настройках, то есть является самостоятельным плавающим стоп-лоссом. При необходимости, программу можно настроить таким образом, чтобы она передвинула стоп-лосс при достижении какого-либо уровня прибыли в пунктах. Также можно установить шаг трейлинга, чтобы программа передвигала стоп-лосс только через определенное количество пунктов. Несколько причин отдать предпочтение "Mobile trailing stop":
Cross Lines MT5
Andrey Frolov
Indicators
Trend indicator. Designed for long-term trading. It is recommended to use on a chart with the M30 timeframe or higher. When the red line crossed the green line below the zero mark, and the green line, respectively, crosses from above, then it is a buy signal. When the green line crossed the red line above the zero mark, and the red line, respectively, crosses from above, then it is a sell signal. Parameters Indicator period - period of the indicator. (The greater the period, the more long-term
Trend Points MT5
Andrey Frolov
Indicators
The indicator displays points showing a symbol trend. Bullish (blue) points mean buy signals. Bearish (red) points mean sell signals. I recommend using the indicator in conjunction with others. Timeframe: M30 and higher. Simple strategy: Buy if there are two blue points on the chart. Sell if there are two red points on the chart. Parameters Trend points period - The main period of the indicator; True range period - The auxiliary period of the indicator; Points calculation method - Calculation m
Trend Uncover
Andrey Frolov
Indicators
Trend indicator. Displays a two-colored line on the chart, which shows the market direction. The blue color shows the uptrend. The red, respectively, shows the downtrend. It is recommended to use on charts with the M30 timeframe or higher. Simple strategy: When the line changes its color to blue, buy. When it changes to red, sell. Parameters Trend Uncover period - period of the indicator;
Trend reversal lines
Andrey Frolov
Indicators
Trend indicator, draws 2 bars of different colors on the chart. A change of one lane to another signals a market reversal in the opposite direction. The indicator also places on the chart 3 parallel dashed lines High, Middle, Low line which show respectively the top, middle, bottom of the forming reversal. Parameters Depth - Depth of indicator calculation, the higher the parameter, the longer-term signals; Deviation - Deviation of the indicator during drawing; Backstep - The intensity of the d
Bollinger Prophecy
Andrey Frolov
Indicators
Bollinger Prophecy is a multicurrency trending tool for technical analysis of financial markets. Draws 3 lines on the chart that show the current price deviations of the currency pair. The indicator is calculated based on the standard deviation from a simple moving average. The parameters for the calculation are the standard double deviation and the period of the moving average, which depends on the settings of the trader himself. A trading signal is considered when the price exits the trading c
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