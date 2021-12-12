Market levels
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 12 December 2021
- Activations: 5
This is a trend-following indicator that is most efficient in long-term trading.
It does not require deep knowledge to be applied in trading activity.
It features a single input parameter for more ease of use.
The indicator displays lines and dots, as well as signals informing a trader of the beginning of a bullish or bearish trend.
Parameter
- Indicator_Period - indicator period (the greater, the more long-term the signals).