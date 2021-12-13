Cross Lines MT5
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 13 December 2021
- Activations: 5
Trend indicator. Designed for long-term trading. It is recommended to use on a chart with the M30 timeframe or higher.
When the red line crossed the green line below the zero mark, and the green line, respectively, crosses from above, then it is a buy signal.
When the green line crossed the red line above the zero mark, and the red line, respectively, crosses from above, then it is a sell signal.
Parameters
- Indicator period - period of the indicator. (The greater the period, the more long-term the signal)