Smart Line

Smart Line is a trend indicator. It helps you find trend reversal points. This trading strategy is designed for trend trading. The indicator algorithm accurately determines the trend on various trading instruments, at different time intervals.

The Smart Line indicator can be used as an additional tool, or as the main one.

The color of the indicator lines changes depending on the current trend, as well as built-in indicators of possible entries in the position, indicated by arrows.


Parameters

  • Amplitude - the interval for calculating the indicator;
  • ShowArows - show the indicator of inputs or not;
  • alertMassage - show messages about the trend change or not;


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4 (3)
Experts
It is an automatic system that is optimized and ready to use. The EA uses averaging of loss-making positions and the martingale system if the price goes against the direction. The EA opens orders in a particular direction, so that in case of unfavorable development of the situation on the market, it can close a series of deals at the minimum price retracement. The strategy is pretty good. This is a scalper, hence makes a large number of transactions. This is a fully automatic system, but it can
Wise Scalper
Ilya Fomin
Experts
This is an optimized and ready-to-use automated trading system. A market entry is performed at a certain time on a quiet market. When certain conditions are met, a trade is closed. As a rule, a profit is small. The EA features SL to manage losses. The EA is recommended for use on currency pairs and M5 timeframe. Before using on a live account, it is recommended to test the EA in the strategy tester in the terminal. The EA operation requires a broker with minimum spread and minimum or no commissi
Extreme point
Ilya Fomin
Indicators
The Extreme point indicator helps in determining the probable price reversal points on the chart. The indicator facilitates the search for points to enter the market with greater accuracy. The indicator displays certain impulses, after which there is a high probability of the price continuing its movement in the same direction. The indicator can be used in conjunction with other indicators for a more accurate detection of the position entry points. The indicator can also be used independently. F
Actual Levels
Ilya Fomin
4 (1)
Indicators
The indicator shows significant support and resistance levels. When the price approaches these levels, it in some way responds either to the levels themselves, or to the areas that are near these levels. These levels can be viewed as potential reversal zone. Accordingly, the levels can be used for performing trading operations or closing previously opened positions. For example You can buy if the price rolls back from the support level upwards, or sell if the price rolls back from the resistanc
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