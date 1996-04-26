Smart Line is a trend indicator. It helps you find trend reversal points. This trading strategy is designed for trend trading. The indicator algorithm accurately determines the trend on various trading instruments, at different time intervals.





The Smart Line indicator can be used as an additional tool, or as the main one.





The color of the indicator lines changes depending on the current trend, as well as built-in indicators of possible entries in the position, indicated by arrows.

Parameters Amplitude - the interval for calculating the indicator;

- the interval for calculating the indicator; ShowArows - show the indicator of inputs or not;

- show the indicator of inputs or not; alertMassage - show messages about the trend change or not;



