Bollinger Prophecy
- Indicators
- Andrey Frolov
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Bollinger Prophecy is a multicurrency trending tool for technical analysis of financial markets.
Draws 3 lines on the chart that show the current price deviations of the currency pair.
The indicator is calculated based on the standard deviation from a simple moving average.
The parameters for the calculation are the standard double deviation and the period of the moving average, which depends on the settings of the trader himself.
A trading signal is considered when the price exits the trading channel.
At the moment, the indicator is drawing a blue or red arrow.
A blue up arrow means a buy signal, and a red down arrow means a sell signal.
Options:
- Period of average line calculation - Indicator period;
- Number of standart deviations - Changing the distance of the side lines of the indicator from the central one;
- Vertical graphic shift of signals - Visual shift of arrows away from the indicator lines;
- Type of price - The type of price for the indicator.
