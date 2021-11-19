Bollinger Prophecy is a multicurrency trending tool for technical analysis of financial markets.

Draws 3 lines on the chart that show the current price deviations of the currency pair.

The indicator is calculated based on the standard deviation from a simple moving average.

The parameters for the calculation are the standard double deviation and the period of the moving average, which depends on the settings of the trader himself.

A trading signal is considered when the price exits the trading channel.

At the moment, the indicator is drawing a blue or red arrow.

A blue up arrow means a buy signal, and a red down arrow means a sell signal.





Options: