Viper Trend indicator is an indicator designed to find trends. It uses a moving average, a set of candle combinations and High/Low levels to find trends.

This indicator is a complete trading system. You can trade with this indicator as you like.





Features and Recommendations

You can use this indicator on all pairs except for the volatile pairs.

It is recommended to use it on M15 and over charts.

The most important element in this indicator are alerts.

Do not open orders unless you receive an alert.

The signal quality is high if the arrows appear at the same time as the signal alerts.





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