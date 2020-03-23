Max Spread Monitor

Description:



This Free Indicator will allow you to monitor the Max/Min spread in a bar/candle.

By running it 24h/24h will allow you to recognize which period of time having maximum spread, based on that you will understand the market more, and could develop/improve to have better trading strategy.





Parameters:

limit: <specify the limit of spread, above which the indicator will mark the price, at which high spread occurs>





Note:

Beside the price marked due to high spread above, the indicator also will mark the price with the highest spread, which occurred within that bar.

Orchid color price mark: the initial high spread (above the limit) in a bar

Red color price mark: the highest spread in a bar.



Enjoy using it!






