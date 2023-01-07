Trend Support and Resistant levels

Dear Friend ...

I hope and Wish a happy new year to all of you .. as i told you < this is a simple Utility EA can helps you in your trading .

he helps you to ensure that your decision is correct to enter the market .

it is work on all currency pairs , stocks ,indices and crypto .

its easy to install . no complicated inputs.

 this EA works as follows :

it's main work is to detect the highest price and the lowest price on H4 & H1 time frame and draw resistance and support and trend 

every line has colored different than the other lines for easy recognizing .


for any further questions don't hesitate to contact me directly  .


best wishes 

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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
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Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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