Veles Channel Wave

  • Indicators
  • Gennady Mazur
    Gennady Mazur

    Gennady Mazur

    • Разработчик экспертных систем для Форекс at  Veles-FX
    • Russia
    • 4623
    4 (18)
    Практикующий трейдер, программист MQL4, MQL5.
    С 2000 года на рынке Форекс, c 2005 года программист на языке MQL4.
    В 2006 году написал свои первые индикаторы и советники Форекс на заказ.
    Общую известность мне принес мультивалютный советник MultiIlan, написанный в 2011 году.
    25 products 29 topics 205 comments
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

This indicator shows the current market situation relative to the price volatility channel, its external and internal boundaries, displays the last direction of the price movement. The main purpose of the indicator is to identify the trend movement and its boundaries. With a wide channel, it can be used for determining the initial price movement waves. It works on any instrument and any time frame of the chart.

It works in 2 different modes:

  • The first mode shows any changes in the channel when the price exceeds it
  • the second operation mode ignored the price exiting the channel if the bar does not close above or below the channel


Parameters

  • PipsforBreak - the distance away from the channel boundaries the bar must close for the channel to be considered broken
  • UseAllExtremum - indicator operation mode, True - the first mode, False - the second mode
  • CountBars - the number of bars for the indicator display
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
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Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Veles SuperTrend
Gennady Mazur
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The indicator is based on MA with additional processing of all the current prices, as well as all Highs and Lows for an appropriate period. The product efficiently displays trend changes and tracks a trend line and color if conditions remain unchanged. The indicator has only three parameters making it easy to configure. Parameters PeriodTrend  - amount of bars used for a trend calculation PeriodAverage - indicator line averaging period Method - averaging method
Veles Pro100 Trend
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The indicator shows the exact price position in the current market on any symbol. It shows the trend direction on the current chart as well as on the two subsequent higher timeframes at the same time (from top to bottom). For example, you can observe the trend direction on M5 and M15 without leaving the M1 chart. The indicator switches all trend depending on the market conditions preventing you from entering against a trend or allowing you to exit a position in a timely manner. The indicator is
Veles Swing Power
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The oscillator shows reversal points and the movement strength very well. It can be used on any symbol and any timeframe. It has a parameter of the level when the signal reaches the required power. The indicator is very easy to setup. Indicator bars are not redrawn. Description of the Parameters PeriodPower - signal power calculation period LevelPower - the required level of the signal power
Veles Direct Scaner
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Индикатор очень своевременно показывает изменение направления рынка на любом инструменте.   Более того, этот индикатор мультитаймфреймовый, что позволяет увидеть на текущем периоде графика смену направления движения рынка с более старшего таймфрейма. Стрелка вверх сигнализирует о восходящем движении, стрелка вниз - о нисходящем. Каждая стрелка имеет свою ценовую составляющую, равную(как правило) значению экстремума на используемом таймфрейме, что можно использовать в качестве установки стоповых
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Индикатор очень своевременно показывает входы в рынок на любом инструменте.  Каждая стрелка имеет свою ценовую составляющую, равную(как правило) значению экстремума на используемом таймфрейме, что можно использовать в качестве установки стоповых ордеров или других действий при применении индикатора в советниках. Индикатор имеет минимальное количество параметров, позволяющих без особого труда настроить его работу. Параметр Level_Open  отвечает за скорость выдачи сигнала. Чем больше этот параметр
Veles dMA Plus
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Новая серия индикаторов Veles Dynamic.   Индикаторы не перерисовывают своих значений. Эти индикаторы работают быстрее и точнее аналогичных по названию. Индикатор Veles_dMA_Plus представляет собой динамическую МА, рассчитанную по текущим ценам инструмента. Имеется возможность динамического сглаживания линии. Есть возможность отображения текущего трендового канала с изменением его волатильности. Параметры: period - период динамической МА price - применяемая цена shift - сдвиг МА влево от текущи
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Новая серия индикаторов Veles Dynamic.     Индикаторы не перерисовывают своих значений. Эти индикаторы работают быстрее и точнее аналогичных по названию. Индикатор Veles_dMACD представляет собой разницу показаний между двух динамических МА, рассчитанных по текущим ценам инструмента. Хорошо показывает разворотные моменты, позволяет точно определять дивергенции. Имеет цветовое сопровождение изменения показаний. Параметры: period_Fast - период быстрой динамической МА period_Slow  - период медлен
Veles dChannel
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Новая серия индикаторов Veles Dynamic.     Индикаторы не перерисовывают своих значений. Эти индикаторы работают быстрее и точнее аналогичных по названию. Индикатор Veles_dChannel представляет собой динамическую МА с расчетным каналом по текущим ценам инструмента. Индикатор показывает полностью законченное движение в цикле. Данный индикатор может использоваться в качестве установки и траллирования стопов при скальпинге.  Параметры: period - период динамической МА price - применяемая цена shif
Veles dTrend
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Новая серия индикаторов Veles Dynamic.     Индикаторы не перерисовывают своих значений. Эти индикаторы работают быстрее и точнее аналогичных по названию. Индикатор Veles_dTrend представляет собой гистограмму, рассчитанную на основе нескольких динамических алгоритмов, использующих текущие цены инструмента. Пока индикатор не покажет смену тренда, будьте уверены, что тренд продолжит свое направление. Кроме этого, есть зоны принятия решения, которые ограниченны уровнями.В этих зонах будет самый
Veles ZigZag II
Gennady Mazur
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Этот индикатор - очередная разновидность ЗигЗага, за исключением, он не рисует текущую линию, которая может перерисоваться. Этот индикатор, если нарисовал конечную точку, по закрытому бару, то больше ее не изменяет - это означает смену направления и следующая точка будет другого цвета. Может быть применен как для определения основного движения, при использовании увеличенных параметров, так и непосредственно для входа с минимальным риском.Очень хорошо показывает все волны. Работает с любым инстру
Veles ZigZag X
Gennady Mazur
Indicators
Очень точный индикатор, с  его помощью очень легко определять барные паттерны. Это очередная разновидность ЗигЗага, за исключением, он не рисует текущую линию, которая может перерисоваться,если нарисовал конечную точку, по закрытому бару, то больше ее не изменяет - это означает смену направления и следующая точка будет другого цвета. Может быть применен как для определения основного движения, при использовании увеличенных параметров, так и непосредственно для входа с минимальным риском. Очень х
Veles Channel Extremum II MTF
Gennady Mazur
Indicators
Индикатор iVeles_Channel_Extremum_II_MTF вычисляет точки слома направлений движения цены на установленном в параметрах ТФ, на основе этих точек и выбранного их количества строится основной канал цены, который можно использовать в качестве уровней поддержки и сопротивления для меньшего ТФ, на котором установлен индикатор. В зависимости от направления движения основного тренда рассчитывается средняя линия канала по уровню Фибоначи, от которой, как правило, идет отскок в сторону тренда. Также по ур
Veles MACD Pro
Gennady Mazur
Indicators
Индикатор iVeles_MACD_Pro представляет симбиоз обычного индикатора MACD или  разницу показаний между двух динамических МА, рассчитанных по текущим ценам инструмента. Сигнальная линия отсутствует, но ее заменяет более точные динамические облачные уровни. Хорошо показывает разворотные моменты, позволяет точно определять дивергенции. Имеет цветовое сопровождение изменения показаний. Параметры: period_Fast - период быстрой МА period_Slow    - период медленной МА price_Bar - применяемая цена level -
Veles RSI
Gennady Mazur
Indicators
Индикатор iVeles_RSI представляет собой  обычный  RSI, привязанный к нулевой отметке . В отличии от обычного RSI, наложены уровни сигнала в виде облака, что заметно расширяет области применения данного индикатора. Очень хорошо показывает разворотные моменты, так же позволяет точно определять дивергенции. Параметры: period - период RSI price - применяемая цена level - уровень облака
Veles RVI
Gennady Mazur
Indicators
Индикатор iVeles_RVI представляет собой  обычный  RVI, с пересчитанными и приведенными значениями . В отличии от обычного RVI, наложены уровни сигнала в виде облака, что заметно расширяет области применения данного индикатора. Очень хорошо показывает разворотные моменты и циклы тенденций, так же позволяет определять дивергенции. Параметры: period - период RVI price - применяемая цена level - уровень облака
Veles DeMarker
Gennady Mazur
Indicators
Индикатор iVeles_DeMarker представляет собой  обычный  DeMarker, с пересчитанными и приведенными к нулю значениями . В отличии от обычного DeMarker, наложены уровни сигнала в виде облака, что заметно расширяет области применения данного индикатора. Очень хорошо показывает разворотные моменты и циклы тенденций, так же позволяет определять дивергенции. Параметры: period - период DeMarker level - уровень облака
Veles CCI
Gennady Mazur
Indicators
Индикатор iVeles_CCI представляет собой  обычный  CCI . В отличии от обычного CCI, наложены уровни сигнала в виде облака, что заметно расширяет области применения данного индикатора. Очень хорошо показывает окончание трендов, разворотные моменты и циклы тенденций, так же позволяет определять дивергенции. Параметры: period - период CCI price - применяемая цена level - уровень облака
Veles Moment
Gennady Mazur
Indicators
Индикатор iVeles_Moment представляет собой  обычный  Momentum, с пересчитанными и приведенными к нулю значениями . В отличии от обычного Momentum, наложены уровни сигнала в виде облака, что заметно расширяет области применения данного индикатора. Очень хорошо показывает разворотные моменты и циклы тенденций, может применяться как основной сигнал для входа в позицию. Параметры: period - период Momentum price - применяемая цена level - уровень облака
Veles Trend X II
Gennady Mazur
Indicators
Индикатор iVeles_Trend_X_II - использует специализированный расчет текущих цен графика. Очень качественно и своевременно показывает смену направления, более того, отображаемая цена индикатора может быть использован в качестве уровня принятия решения. Работает качественно на любом ТФ и с любым инструментом. Параметры: period - период расчетов average   - усреднение  МА method - применяемый метод shift - сдвиг показаний
Veles Perfect Oscilator
Gennady Mazur
Indicators
Индикатор iVeles_Perfect_Oscilator является опережающим и одним из самых лучших осциляторов на сегодняшний день,  использует специализированный расчет текущих цен графика.  Очень качественно и своевременно показывает смену направления, очень точный подход к уровням перекупленности и перепроданности, что позволяет своевременно принять решение по сделке.  Работает качественно на любом ТФ и с любым инструментом. Параметры: period_Osc - период расчетов average_Osc  - усреднение  МА method_Osc - прим
Veles 5 Perfect Oscilator
Gennady Mazur
Indicators
Индикатор iVeles_Perfect_Oscilator является опережающим и одним из самых лучших осциляторов на сегодняшний день,  использует специализированный расчет текущих цен графика.  Очень качественно и своевременно показывает смену направления, очень точный подход к уровням перекупленности и перепроданности, что позволяет своевременно принять решение по сделке.  Работает качественно на любом ТФ и с любым инструментом. Параметры: Period - период расчетов Average  - усреднение  МА Method - применяемый мето
Veles ZigZag
Gennady Mazur
Indicators
Представлен принципиально новый индикатор ZigZag, который отличается от стандартного абсолютной легкостью, быстродействием расчетов и очень высокой точностью. В основе индикатора заложен принцип цикличности рынка с совокупностью анализа количества текущих баров и их основных ценовых уровней. Чем меньше баров для определения расчетов, тем более агрессивная постройка линий индикатора. Как и в  стандартном индикаторе перерисовывается только последняя линия, при изменении достигнутого экстремума. П
Veles Tester Strategy
Gennady Mazur
Utilities
Данная утилита позволяет осуществлять полноценную торговлю в ручном режиме в тестере. Это особенно необходимо для тестирования своих стратегий торговли, без открытия счета и совершенно без риска. Кроме этого утилитой можно пользоваться и при обычной торговле на счете. Открытие любого количества позиций (при условии достаточности маржи) в любом направлении. Закрытие всех позиций по направлению или вообще всех открытых позиций счета с данным магическим числом. Параметры: Volume - объем сделки Mag
Veles Custom Chart
Gennady Mazur
Utilities
Советник-утилита "Veles Custom Chart" создает выбранный один из 3-ех персональный график движения цены в режиме реального времени. Возможно создание временного графика с длительностью свечи не минуты, а равного заданному числу секунд, тикового графика, где размер и длительность бара определяется количеством тиков в баре или тикового объема, и ренко графика по размеру кирпичика бара, при чем этот график полностью повторяет структуру движения цены, отрисовывая противоположные тени цены. Графики о
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