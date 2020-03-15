Veles SuperTrend
Indicators
- Gennady Mazur
- Version: 2.40
- Updated: 15 March 2020
The indicator is based on MA with additional processing of all the current prices, as well as all Highs and Lows for an appropriate period.
The product efficiently displays trend changes and tracks a trend line and color if conditions remain unchanged.
The indicator has only three parameters making it easy to configure.
Parameters
- PeriodTrend - amount of bars used for a trend calculation
- PeriodAverage - indicator line averaging period
- Method - averaging method