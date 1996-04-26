VSA System Patterns Hunter

If you are using volume spread analysis, whether your are a beginner or an expert, this system will give you a lot of features and help in your analysis.

Please watch the video to see all the features.


Features

  • With one click you will find all the VSA patterns on your chart.
  • Bars without opening price.
  • Easy to read volume indicator.
  • Bar reader (Bar type - Close type - Volume type - Spread type).
  • Daily and weekly levels (Pivot - Camarilla - Fibo).
  • Very light on the trading platform and moving between time frames is very fast.
  • And more....


Indicator parameters

  • Number_Of_Bars - Choose the number of bars you want to appear on the chart.
  • Bars_WIDTH - Choose the width of bars, 1-2-3-4....
  • All_Bars_Same_Color - If true, all bars will take color from input All_Bars_Colo, if false, up bars will take color from Up_Bars_Color and down bars from Down_Bars_Color.
    • All_Bars_Color
    • Up_Bars_Color
    • Down_Bars_Color
  • VAPeriod - When the system determines the volume type, it will read the volume of the previous bars, choose the number of this bars, 20 or 30 are good numbers.
  • StdDeviation_Period - The standard deviation of the volume value in the current bar, It is calculated to determine whether the current volume is very abnormal from the rest of the previous bars or not, 30 good number.
  • StdDeviation_Factor - Deviation factor in standard deviation equation, 2.0 good number,
  • SAPeriod - When the system determines the spread type, it will read the spread of the previous bars, choose the number of this bars, 20 or 30 are good number.
  • Arrow_Color - When you turn on the bar reader, an arrow appears below the bars, choose its color from here.
  • Daily_Levels_parameters - from here choose the color and width and style for daily levels.
  • Weekly_Levels_parameters - from here choose the color and width and style for weekly levels.
  • Patterns_Hunter_parameters - from here, choose the SOS and SOW signals color on the chart, you can also choose the patterns you want to appear and prevent others.
  • Comments_Box_parameters - in this system we have a very useful feature "comments box", from here you can edit its contents as you like, comments color - comments size - comments angle on chart - comments font name - etc.

All inputs are explained in the video.

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5 (3)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate and present text-based market analysis for your reference. Calculate targets, support levels, and stop-loss points based on the current trend. Compute the risk/reward ratio for your trades. Determine position size accor
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relate
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
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VSA System Bars Reader
Ismail Shehade
Indicators
If you are using volume spread analysis, this system will give you a lot of help and features in your analytics. Please watch the video to see all the features. Features Bars without opening price. Easy to read volume indicator. Bar reader (Bar type - Close type - Volume type - Spread type). Daily and weekly levels (Pivot - Camarilla - Fibo). And more Indicator parameters Number_Of_Bars - Choose the number of bars you want to appear on the chart Bars_WIDTH - Choose the width of Bars, 1-2-3-4 .
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