Percent range advisor
- Experts
-
Alexander NikolaevI develop Expert Advisors, program in MQL4 and MQL5. I've been programming for a long time, I know C ++ and other languages.
Recommended advisors:
- Version: 1.14
- Updated: 16 January 2019
- Activations: 10
The Expert Advisor is based on Williams` Percent Range. The EA trades both during low volatility and a trend if MACD is enabled. Two Williams` Percent Range indicators can be used to enter a trade with different parameters, while the third one can be configured to close a trade. Besides, the EA has the trailing stop and stop loss calculation functions depending on the currency pair movement strength.
Inputs
- Lots - lot size (if 0, the lot volume is calculated based on the % of account free margin);
- Percentage of free money - percentage of free margin to open each new trade (applicable when Lots=0);
- MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread to open trades (for floating-spread symbols, to avoid opening with a large spread);
- Magic - unique identifier (use different magic numbers if multiple Expert Advisors run in your terminal);
- TakeProfit - take profit (in points);
- MaxStopLoss - maximum possible stop loss (in points);
- PeriodDynamicStop - dynamic stop loss calculation period (if 0, the maximum stop loss is used);
- DynamicStopFactor - dynamic stop loss calculation multiplier;
- TrailingStopValue - trailing stop value in points (0 - not used);
- OrderComments - comments to opened orders;
- TradeEveryTick - trade each new tick (slows down optimization, but may improve profit in real trading);
- PeriodWPR - WPR (Williams` Percent Range) period;
- LevelsWPR - WPR levels (1-50, automatically converted to lower and upper levels);
- PeriodWPR2 - second WPR period (0 - second WPR is not used);
- EnableMACD - use MACD;
- MACDPeriod1 - fast EMA period in MACD;
- MACDPeriod2 - slow EMA period;
- MACDSignalPeriod - MACD signal line period (0 - disabled);
- EnableAutoClose - auto close of trades;
- PeriodForClose - WPR period to close trades;
- LevelsForClose - WPR levels to close trades;
- AdxPeriod - ADX period;
- MinAdxLevel - ADX minimum level;
- MaxAdxLevel - ADX maximum level;
- Trading start hour - trading start hour;
- Trading end hour - trading end hour;
- DecreaseLot - lot reduction by a specified amount of volume after each transaction;
- IncLotAfterProfit - increase the lot after the profitable close of the previous transaction;
- DecLotAfterLoss - reduce the lot after the unprofitable closing of the previous transaction;
- MaxTradeCount - the maximum number of trades, after which to stop trading (0 - not used);
- MaxLossCount - the maximum number of losing trades, after which to stop trading (0 - not used);
- ShowInfo - show information.