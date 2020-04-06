Moss

Moss use mean reversion trade. Orders are opening and closing by indicators, and not important it's profit or loss. it's using martingalse in it strategy. You can set limit of equity drawdown, and Moss be close opened orders, if equity drawdown more then this parameter. Moss trade better, if it's works at non trended pair (for example AUDCAD). But it's can be optimised for different pairs. You can cofig it for use same strategy with two different parameter sets. Moss trade only at candle open, so you can optimise it in candle open mode. M15 is an ideal timeframe for it. Also you can use Trailing Stop, Take Profit and Stop Loss.

Base config:

Close all at drawdown - Close all orders, if equity drawdown more then this parameter (in percent)

OptimizationMode - Custom optimisation mode. Sortino - Sotrino coefficient. Sortino*Profit - Sortino and profit. Sortino*Profit/MaxDrawdownDay - Sortino, profit, and incassatly drawdown days.

Config (same for bo1 and bot2):

botN_Magic - Order magic number. If 0, then trade stop for this bot.

botN_proc_depo - Pice of deposit, wich Moss be use for calculate lot. In persent (1-100).

botN_bb_per - Indicator period

botN_bb_dev - Indicator deviation

botN_TP - Orders take profit (orders be closed by indicator or TP)

botN_TPMult - TakeProfit offset coefficient (for TP and close by indicator)

botN_SL - Orders Stop Loss

botN_TrailSLStartProfit - Start trailing StopLoss, if profit in pips > this parameter

botN_TrailSLDist - Stop Loss trailing distance in pips

botN_TrailSLStep - Stop Loss trailing step in pips

botN_TrailTPStartLoss - Start trail Take Profit, if lost in pips > this parameter

botN_TrailTPDist - Take Profit trail distance

botN_TrailTPStep - Take Profit trail step.

botN_IndentK - Distance coefficient between orders in net

botN_MartinMult - Martingale multiplier

botN_StopMartinAtDeal - Disable multiply lot, if net level >= this parameter.

