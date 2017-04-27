BG Robonight is an Expert Advisor that works at the junction of the American and Pacific sessions.

The default settings are designed for trading on the M15 timeframe. With these settings, the EA operates in the classic night scalper mode.

The initial objective of the EA was to enable multicurrency trading with the same settings for all pairs.

By default, the EA is recommended for use on the following currency pairs:

AUDCAD, CADCHF, EURCAD, GBPCAD, AUDCHF, GBPAUD.

The EA features a news filter, which uses a news indicator.





NOTE! The default settings and proposed set files are designed for brokers working according to Eastern European Time and New York trading time, thus covering most well-known brokers. If your broker has another terminal time, change the EA operation time manually.

Recommended account type - NDD, ECN.





Settings