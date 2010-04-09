BG GRID MT5 - version of the BG Grid Expert Advisor https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14844?source=Site+Market+Product+Page

the MT5 terminal. The Advisor has a history of trading on real accounts since 2016.

Trading is based on a countertrend strategy, according to which the adviser enters the market at overbought levels, at the stage of trend reversal.

Over many years of real trading, two optimal currency pairs have been identified for trading using this strategy.

The buyer is invited to use these pairs - AUDCAD on the M30 timeframe and NZDCAD on the H1 timeframe.

attention: THE DEFAULT SETTINGS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR TRADING and conducting backtests. USE THE ATTACHED SET FILES (PRESETS) FROM POST NO. 1 IN THE ADVISOR'S "DISCUSSION".

For each tool, you need to open a separate graph and install the set file proposed by the developer.

Using relatively large timeframes allows you to avoid market noise and find the optimal point for opening orders.

The Expert Advisor provides for the averaging function, as well as the use of lot magnification. The basket of orders is limited to a maximum of 10 orders for one of the instruments.

The Expert Advisor does not have any settings "embedded" in the code for trading certain instruments, which is an advantage when understanding the trading strategy.

All parameters are available to the trader and can be adjusted at his discretion. And if desired, an experienced trader can develop their own settings for any trading instrument available in the MT5 trading terminal.

If you have any questions when working with an advisor, please contact the "Discussion" or "private messages".



