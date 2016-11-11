The BG Unda Expert Advisor trades based on the Bollinger Bands indicator.

The default settings are designed for trading on the M15 timeframe. With these settings, the EA operates in the classic night scalper mode.

Description changed 05.11.2019: all old set files are not suitable for working on real accounts.



Actual settings can be downloaded in the "Discussion" (post №852).https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/19091#!tab=tab_p_comments&comment=13307140&page=43

Live signal - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/636857



NOTE! The default settings and proposed set files are designed for brokers working according to Eastern European Time (EET), thus covering most well-known brokers. If your broker has another terminal time, change the EA operation time manually.

The settings are for five-digit quotes. Recommended account type - NDD, ECN.





Main Settings