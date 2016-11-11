BG Unda

3.6

The BG Unda Expert Advisor trades based on the Bollinger Bands indicator.

The default settings are designed for trading on the M15 timeframe. With these settings, the EA operates in the classic night scalper mode.

Description changed 05.11.2019: all old set files are not suitable for working on real accounts.

Actual settings can be downloaded in the "Discussion" (post №852).https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/19091#!tab=tab_p_comments&comment=13307140&page=43

Live signal - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/636857

NOTE! The default settings and proposed set files are designed for brokers working according to Eastern European Time (EET), thus covering most well-known brokers. If your broker has another terminal time, change the EA operation time manually.

The settings are for five-digit quotes. Recommended account type - NDD, ECN.


Main Settings

  • TIMER - time period, within which the EA looks for entry opportunities:
  • Use_Timing - if true, the EA trades at a certain time. I recommend that you do not disable this parameter for fully automated trading;
  • Start_Hour_Sunday (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday) - operation start time by days of the week (terminal time is used);
  • Stop_Hour - stop searching for entry opportunities;
  • UseTradeFriday – enable trading on Fridays;
  • CloseFriday – if true, the EA closes all positions at the time set in FridayEndTime;
  • MondayStartTime – trading start time on Monday;
  • UseTradeLastDay_1 (2,3) – if false, disables trading in the last three days of each month;
  • PauseAfterLoss – pause in the EA operation in minutes after a stop loss triggers;
  • Use_NewsFilter – if true, enables the news filter;
  • MinsBeforeNews - time in minutes before high-impact news for the EA to stop operation;
  • MinsAfterNews – time in minutes after high-impact news, during which the EA does not work;
  • BBands - settings of the Bollinger Bands indicator;
  • TRADE - main trading settings;
  • Long Position - allow buy orders;
  • Short Position - allow sell orders;
  • BB_Shift - the delta between the outer band of Bollinger Bands and the price when entering the market;
  • Min BB_chanel - the minimum width of the Bollinger Bands channel, at which the EA is allowed to trade;
  • Max BB_chanel - the maximum width of the Bollinger Bands channel, at which the EA is allowed to trade;
  • MaxSpreadOpen - the maximum spread in five-digit quotes, at which the EA is allowed to open new positions (all other values in points are calculated for four-digit quotes by default);
  • MaxSpreadClose - the maximum spread in five-digit quotes, at which the EA closes open positions;
  • Lots - trading lot value for the orders;
  • MaxOrdSymMagic – the maximum number of open orders with the same magic numbers, including other currency pairs;
  • MaxOrdersAVR - used for trading with averaging orders. Limits their number. The default value is ZERO - not used;
  • LotExponent - lot increase when using averaging. The default value is ZERO - not used;
  • PipStep - minimum distance in points, if the averaging function is enabled;
  • DepoStep - auto lot. Example: if Lots = 0.01, and DepoStep = 100, the initial order will have a volume of 0.01 per each $100. In case the deposit is $100, the EA opens orders of 0.1 lots. If 0, the EA trades a fixed lot set in Lots;
  • StopEquityPerc – if the percentage of equity is less than specified in the parameter, the EA will not open orders;
  • OpenPlay - window notifying of a new order opening;
  • OpenPlay - window notifying of a new order opening;
  • Magic - unique EA index allowing it to distinguish its orders;
  • Ordcom - comment to open orders;
  • SL: Stop Loss
  • TP - take profit.
Reviews 18
bgtradefr
183
bgtradefr 2018.01.22 11:27 
 

Hi

I've been following this EA since few months, actually I'm testing it in a demo account in standalone mode and it's a very safe EA, doing around more than 10% profit on one month with a drawdown around 4%.

Boris seems to have enhanced is EA, he has done a great job, when people were arguing about huge losses last year, he has take in account the claims and has modified is EA for avoid the same issue.

Good guy (seems to me), profitable EA, well try yourself and leave a review

Cheers, happy new year and profitables trades

burak bahadir
393
burak bahadir 2018.01.19 08:54 
 

Update: Thanks for your update and your effort. BG UNDA is a good EA

Jesus Torres Parraga
1079
Jesus Torres Parraga 2017.12.06 18:51 
 

After a month using it, I recommend this EA.

The sets that the author gives are the best you can use. Do not change the hours or expand them, it's just where you lose. EA only works two hours a day and is perfect in those two hours

Upgrade.

An EA that can earn 10-15% in a month, can not lose 80% or even 100% of the account in a single night, in two hours.

The risk benefit is very unbalanced. According to author, although the SL are of 1000 pips, the system would close only by other parameters. IF I do not get to cut the trades I blow the whole bill.

It gives benefits on a regular basis, but very little compared to risk. Today, August 29, 2017, that's just happened. Accounts have been lost and some have been greatly diminished.

A strategy that seemed good, in the end lacks something very basic. RISK CONTROL. You can not put 5 currencies with 1000 SL each, and do not have a loss control.

Right now I do not recommend this EA. Sorry for the author, but the losses are ours. We buy and pay for finished and tested products, we are not test rabbits.

Upgrade:

After the last update of the EA and the great work done. Now it is safer than before and maintains the benefits.

Boris has done a good job and deserves the 5 stars again.

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Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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4.29 (42)
Experts
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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"Onyx MT4" is a specialized MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) when daily levels are broken. The strategy is based on automatically determining the previous day's high and low, for which Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders are placed. Each trade is accompanied by a stop loss, take profit, and a customizable trailing stop, which dynamically adjusts the protective level following the price. The Expert Advisor consists of three blocks with different stop loss, take pr
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Experts
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5 (11)
Experts
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ORIX mt4
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4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
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Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
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BG Robonight
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Experts
BG Robonight is an Expert Advisor that works at the junction of the American and Pacific sessions. The default settings are designed for trading on the M15 timeframe. With these settings, the EA operates in the classic night scalper mode. The initial objective of the EA was to enable multicurrency trading with the same settings for all pairs. By default, the EA is recommended for use on the following currency pairs: AUDCAD, CADCHF, EURCAD, GBPCAD, AUDCHF, GBPAUD. The EA features a news filter, w
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Experts
Expert Advisor for night scalping. It works at the end of the American and at the beginning of the Asian sessions. Working time frame - M15 and M5. The EA features a news filter, which uses a news indicator. NOTE : The settings in the proposed set files are designed for brokers working according to Eastern European Time and New York trading time. When using with a broker that works according to a different time, it is necessary to manually adjust the EA operation time in the input parameters. ND
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Experts
This Expert Advisor is a night scalper. It works at the end of the American session and at the beginning of the Asian session. The working timeframe is M15. It uses standard indicators for market entries and exits. Take profit and a protective stop loss are set for each order. However, orders are most often closed based on indicator signals. See the Comments page for ready .set files for traded currency pairs. The EA has an optional news filter which is based on a news indicator. IMPORTANT : Par
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Experts
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Boris Gulikov
5 (1)
Experts
BG Grid Limited is a countertrend Expert Advisor that uses standard indicators to enter the market. The Expert Advisor has flexible settings and can be used for multi-pair trading. I suggest using 10 currency pairs at once at the same time. However, this does not mean that the Expert Advisor will immediately open 10 orders, one for each currency pair. The Expert Advisor enters the market only with a certain set of indicator readings. The Expert Advisor in the settings has loss limits in the form
BG Night Line
Boris Gulikov
Experts
BG Night Line is an advisor for trading in the Asian trading session. The trading strategy is based on the classic approach of returning the price to its average value. The standard trading indicators built into the terminal are used in the work. Due to the relatively large stop losses and the use of several averaging orders, it is not critical for the ADVISER to expand spreads with low liquidity, and there are no high requirements for fast execution of orders. The EA is designed for trading on
BG Grid MT5
Boris Gulikov
Experts
BG GRID MT5 - version of the BG Grid Expert Advisor  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14844?source=Site+Market+Product+Page the MT5 terminal . The Advisor has a history of trading on real accounts since 2016 . Trading is based on a countertrend strategy , according to which the adviser enters the market at overbought levels , at the stage of trend reversal . Over many years of real trading , two optimal currency pairs have been identified for trading using this strategy . The buyer is invi
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Indy1000
1275
Indy1000 2018.04.20 02:41 
 

I've been a long time user of BG Unda and it has proven to be very successful, particularly the latest version 2.

I am selective of the symbols, thanks to Boris for providing honest results on live accounts for us to observe.

Thank you Boris for this EA and for being responsive to suggestions.

Good job

bgtradefr
183
bgtradefr 2018.01.22 11:27 
 

Hi

I've been following this EA since few months, actually I'm testing it in a demo account in standalone mode and it's a very safe EA, doing around more than 10% profit on one month with a drawdown around 4%.

Boris seems to have enhanced is EA, he has done a great job, when people were arguing about huge losses last year, he has take in account the claims and has modified is EA for avoid the same issue.

Good guy (seems to me), profitable EA, well try yourself and leave a review

Cheers, happy new year and profitables trades

burak bahadir
393
burak bahadir 2018.01.19 08:54 
 

Update: Thanks for your update and your effort. BG UNDA is a good EA

Jesus Torres Parraga
1079
Jesus Torres Parraga 2017.12.06 18:51 
 

After a month using it, I recommend this EA.

The sets that the author gives are the best you can use. Do not change the hours or expand them, it's just where you lose. EA only works two hours a day and is perfect in those two hours

Upgrade.

An EA that can earn 10-15% in a month, can not lose 80% or even 100% of the account in a single night, in two hours.

The risk benefit is very unbalanced. According to author, although the SL are of 1000 pips, the system would close only by other parameters. IF I do not get to cut the trades I blow the whole bill.

It gives benefits on a regular basis, but very little compared to risk. Today, August 29, 2017, that's just happened. Accounts have been lost and some have been greatly diminished.

A strategy that seemed good, in the end lacks something very basic. RISK CONTROL. You can not put 5 currencies with 1000 SL each, and do not have a loss control.

Right now I do not recommend this EA. Sorry for the author, but the losses are ours. We buy and pay for finished and tested products, we are not test rabbits.

Upgrade:

After the last update of the EA and the great work done. Now it is safer than before and maintains the benefits.

Boris has done a good job and deserves the 5 stars again.

alex-krylov
112
alex-krylov 2017.10.08 13:03 
 

"Отличный советник, отличная поддержка от автора".

Vilmar Tavares
581
Vilmar Tavares 2017.09.10 17:13 
 

I had given a vote of confidence again to this E. After several gains, I lost everything and a little more in one night. Unfortunate.

Alex H
579
Alex H 2017.09.08 18:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2017.08.29 21:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

1000009702
89
1000009702 2017.08.29 03:45 
 

I dont know how good is is or not but i get one thing for two week i use it i have maybe 10-15 % PRIFIT and only for one single night i get 20 % loss,i don't get it.I want to ask how it's possible this.All the post i read noone say anything like that.Can someone explain it to me this?

Aceman123
2458
Aceman123 2017.08.29 01:13 
 

Very nice Asian scalper.

The developer is always quick to respond. No complaints at all. 5 stars for me.

--- Updated to 2 stars.

One night can easily wipe out many months of positive gains. Typical Asian scalper asymmetrical negative R/R ratio (few pips gained, hundreds of pips of downside potential).

The EA can open multiple highly correlated positions at the same time, and if all approach the SL, the account is toast.

A filter where a maximum number of concurrent trades is activated would somehow tame this dangerous strategy.

Brandon Paniagua
443
Brandon Paniagua 2017.08.29 00:59 
 

hoy he tenido una reduccion casi del 30% en mi cuenta,y si no lo desactivo se sopla la cuenta, no se puede negociar con stoploss de 1000 y se supone que hay otros parametros que cerraban la operacion y no fue asi. hasta que no arreglen eso no vubire la calificacion

BRADLEY PATRICK
1205
BRADLEY PATRICK 2017.08.23 00:16 
 

Wins and losses on my IC Markets real account. But mostly losses. I give it two stars because it at least keeps the losses small.

FunkyMonkey
476
FunkyMonkey 2017.07.27 11:53 
 

Fantastic EA. Very safe & Very Profitable!

Ronfx00
550
Ronfx00 2017.07.16 19:51 
 

Hi traders, great expert advisor from Boris. Pls do not believe me what I said. You have to purchase it and see for yourself.

another word is seeing is believing :)

Keep it up Boris for the great work and contiune to improve your Expert Advisor.

Ron.

Guntis Grants
1104
Guntis Grants 2017.06.15 09:28 
 

I run BG Unda for 6 months Live, since December 12, 2016. It makes me real money! The author is constantly improving the EA and it works more stably now. It looks that I am going to earn even more money with it in future. I can really advise BG Unda. Many thanks to the author!

Krystof Walter
344
Krystof Walter 2017.02.20 00:03 
 

After 2 weeks i must say just Amazing! Stable profit every night and low risk.

This EA is definitely one of my favorite ones. Very satisfied for now, 5 starts for the results and support!

Dennis22779
1007
Dennis22779 2017.01.13 11:29 
 

Very good EA, it works profitable on a live Account. It`s very safety and the Seller is very helpful by any questions.

Yaotang Liu
1920
Yaotang Liu 2017.01.08 17:22 
 

Great EA.

So far so good and BG got nice support to his products.

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