BG Unda
- Experts
-
- Version: 3.2
- Updated: 17 November 2021
- Activations: 7
The BG Unda Expert Advisor trades based on the Bollinger Bands indicator.
The default settings are designed for trading on the M15 timeframe. With these settings, the EA operates in the classic night scalper mode.
Description changed 05.11.2019: all old set files are not suitable for working on real accounts.
Actual settings can be downloaded in the "Discussion" (post №852).https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/19091#!tab=tab_p_comments&comment=13307140&page=43
Live signal - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/636857
NOTE! The default settings and proposed set files are designed for brokers working according to Eastern European Time (EET), thus covering most well-known brokers. If your broker has another terminal time, change the EA operation time manually.
The settings are for five-digit quotes. Recommended account type - NDD, ECN.
Main Settings
- TIMER - time period, within which the EA looks for entry opportunities:
- Use_Timing - if true, the EA trades at a certain time. I recommend that you do not disable this parameter for fully automated trading;
- Start_Hour_Sunday (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday) - operation start time by days of the week (terminal time is used);
- Stop_Hour - stop searching for entry opportunities;
- UseTradeFriday – enable trading on Fridays;
- CloseFriday – if true, the EA closes all positions at the time set in FridayEndTime;
- MondayStartTime – trading start time on Monday;
- UseTradeLastDay_1 (2,3) – if false, disables trading in the last three days of each month;
- PauseAfterLoss – pause in the EA operation in minutes after a stop loss triggers;
- Use_NewsFilter – if true, enables the news filter;
- MinsBeforeNews - time in minutes before high-impact news for the EA to stop operation;
- MinsAfterNews – time in minutes after high-impact news, during which the EA does not work;
- BBands - settings of the Bollinger Bands indicator;
- TRADE - main trading settings;
- Long Position - allow buy orders;
- Short Position - allow sell orders;
- BB_Shift - the delta between the outer band of Bollinger Bands and the price when entering the market;
- Min BB_chanel - the minimum width of the Bollinger Bands channel, at which the EA is allowed to trade;
- Max BB_chanel - the maximum width of the Bollinger Bands channel, at which the EA is allowed to trade;
- MaxSpreadOpen - the maximum spread in five-digit quotes, at which the EA is allowed to open new positions (all other values in points are calculated for four-digit quotes by default);
- MaxSpreadClose - the maximum spread in five-digit quotes, at which the EA closes open positions;
- Lots - trading lot value for the orders;
- MaxOrdSymMagic – the maximum number of open orders with the same magic numbers, including other currency pairs;
- MaxOrdersAVR - used for trading with averaging orders. Limits their number. The default value is ZERO - not used;
- LotExponent - lot increase when using averaging. The default value is ZERO - not used;
- PipStep - minimum distance in points, if the averaging function is enabled;
- DepoStep - auto lot. Example: if Lots = 0.01, and DepoStep = 100, the initial order will have a volume of 0.01 per each $100. In case the deposit is $100, the EA opens orders of 0.1 lots. If 0, the EA trades a fixed lot set in Lots;
- StopEquityPerc – if the percentage of equity is less than specified in the parameter, the EA will not open orders;
- OpenPlay - window notifying of a new order opening;
- OpenPlay - window notifying of a new order opening;
- Magic - unique EA index allowing it to distinguish its orders;
- Ordcom - comment to open orders;
- SL: Stop Loss
- TP - take profit.
Hi
I've been following this EA since few months, actually I'm testing it in a demo account in standalone mode and it's a very safe EA, doing around more than 10% profit on one month with a drawdown around 4%.
Boris seems to have enhanced is EA, he has done a great job, when people were arguing about huge losses last year, he has take in account the claims and has modified is EA for avoid the same issue.
Good guy (seems to me), profitable EA, well try yourself and leave a review
Cheers, happy new year and profitables trades