Buy Wait Sell Trigger
- Indicators
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- Version: 3.4
- Activations: 5
Buy Wait Sell Trigger is very easy to read and use. The one and only indicator's line (color Aqua) can be equal to a zero-line or plus/minus one-line.
- The zero line is characterizing the flat trend. It means that you should wait.
- The V-shaped impulse indicates the entrance to the opposite direction.
- The U-shaped impulse indicates entry orders in the same direction.
If the indicator line resizes on the plus one-line, you may go Long.
If the indicator line resizes on the minus one-line, you may go Short.
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