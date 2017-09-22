Buy Wait Sell Trigger is very easy to read and use. The one and only indicator's line (color Aqua) can be equal to a zero-line or plus/minus one-line.

The zero line is characterizing the flat trend. It means that you should wait.

The V-shaped impulse indicates the entrance to the opposite direction.

The U-shaped impulse indicates entry orders in the same direction.

If the indicator line resizes on the plus one-line, you may go Long.

If the indicator line resizes on the minus one-line, you may go Short.