Exclusive Bollinger MT5

2.67

Exclusive Bollinger is a professional indicator based on the popular Bollinger Bands indicator and provided with an advanced algorithm.

Unlike the standard Bollinger, my Exclusive Bollinger provides better signals and is equipped with flexible settings allowing traders to adjust this indicator to their trading style. In the indicator, you can set up alerts (alert, email, push), so that you won't miss a single trading signal.

Exclusive Bollinger for the MetaTrader 4 terminal : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24336


Advantages of the indicator

  • Perfect for scalping.
  • Generates minimum false signals.
  • Suitable for beginners and experienced traders.
  • Works on all timeframes.
  • Works on any financial instruments: FOREX, CFD, binary options.
  • Does not redraw.
  • Sending signals to email and mobile devices.


Recommended symbols

EURGBP, GBPJPY, AUDNZD, EURCHF, EURUSD.


Recommendations on usage

Sell when the price crosses the upper line of the indicator (see screenshot 1, entry points are encircled).

Buy when the price crosses the lower line of the indicator.

The indicator is best suited for intraday trading, on the timeframe from M1 to H1.


Parameters

  • Period - the key parameter responsible for the averaging period for calculating the indicator.
  • Deviation - the number of standard deviations from the main line.
  • Alert - enable/disable Alert. If true - enabled, false - disabled.
  • Email enable/disable sending e-mails. If true - enabled, false - disabled.
  • Push enable/disable sending messages to the mobile terminal. If true - enabled, false - disabled.
  • Type of signal - the setting is responsible for the signal to be sent by Alert, Email and Push. Type of signal can be equal to current bar (sending an alert when signal appears on the current bar) or last bar(when a signal occurred on the past bar).
  • clrUPPER - the color of the upper indicator line.
  • clrLOWER - the color of the lower indicator line.
  • clrAVERAGE - the color of the middle line of the indicator.
  • Width - line width.
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (3)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
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Currency RSI Scalper MT5   -is a professional indicator based on the popular Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator. This product is an oscillator with dynamic overbought and oversold levels, while in the standard RSI, these levels are static and do not change. This allows Currency RSI Scalper to adapt to the ever-changing market. When a buy or a sell signal appears, an arrow is drawn on the chart and an alert is triggered allowing you to open a position in a timely manner and avoid sitting at
Magic Channel Scalper MT5
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Magic Channel Scalper  is a channel indicator for the MetaTrader 5 terminal. This indicator allows finding the most probable trend reversal points. Unlike most channel indicators, Magic Channel Scalper does not redraw. The alert system (alerts, email and push notifications) will help you to simultaneously monitor multiple trading instruments. Attach the indicator to a chart, and the alert will trigger once a signal emerges. With our alerting system, you will never miss a single position opening
Binary Trend System MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
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Binary Trend System is a professional arrow indicator designed for traders who value transparency and stability. The algorithm is based on time-tested Price Action patterns. The indicator reads market impulses, providing clear entry points (Buy/Sell) directly on your chart. Our algorithm handles the routine analysis, leaving you with only one task — opening the order. Today, the market is flooded with neural network-based "black boxes" whose logic is hidden from the user. We took a different pa
Magic Histogram
Evgeny Belyaev
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The Magic Histogram indicator is a universal tool, suitable for scalping and medium-term trading. This indicator uses an innovative formula and allows you to determine the direction and strength of the trend. Magic Histogram is not redrawn, so you can evaluate its efficiency using history data. It is most suitable for M5, M15, M30, H1 and H4. Version for the MetaTrader 5 terminal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58448 Indicator Benefits Excellent indicator signals! Suitable for beginne
Advanced Stochastic Scalper MT5
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Advanced Stochastic Scalper MT5 is a professional indicator based on the popular Stochastic Oscillator. Advanced Stochastic Scalper is an oscillator with dynamic overbought and oversold levels, while in the standard Stochastic Oscillator, these levels are static and do not change. This allows Advanced Stochastic Scalper to adapt to the ever-changing market. When a buy or a sell signal appears, an arrow is drawn on the chart and an alert is triggered allowing you to open a position in a timely ma
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Professional Histogram MT5 ( PH ) is a highly efficient and reliable tool for determining the direction and strength of the trend. PH is easy to use and configure both for beginners and experienced traders. Unlike most indicators, Professional Histogram finds longer trends and gives fewer false signals. When a buy or a sell signal appears, an alert is triggered allowing you to open a position in a timely manner and avoid sitting at your PC all the time. Professional Histogram    for the MetaTrad
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Smart Reversal Signal  is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. This indicator is designed for Forex and binary options trading. By purchasing this indicator, you will receive: Excellent indicator signals. Free product support. Regular updates. Various notification options: alert, push, emails. You can use it on any financial instrument (Forex, CFD, options) and timeframe. Indicator Parameters Perod - indicator calculat
Spread Size MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
If you trade on financial markets, you’ve probably realized how important the spread is—the difference between the buy (ask) and sell (bid) price can seriously impact your profit.   Spread Size   is a simple yet highly useful indicator that displays the current spread right on the chart. No more constantly monitoring data manually—everything is right in front of your eyes! Why is it needed? The spread isn’t just a number. It’s your real money. A low spread means entering and exiting a trade will
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Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
The Volatility Pro is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform This indicator can be used to calculate the volatility using two methods. It is also possible to apply a moving average to the volatility histogram. This indicator allows to easily identify the bars with high volatility, and it will also be useful for traders who trade the volatility breakouts. By purchasing this indicator, you will receive: Excellent indicator signals. Free product support. Regular updates. Unique ind
Exclusive Stairs MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
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Exclusive Stairs is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its operation algorithm is based on moving averages, processed by special filters and price smoothing methods. This allows the Exclusive Stairs to generate signals much earlier than the conventional Moving Average. This indicator is suitable both for scalpers when used on the smaller timeframes and for traders willing to wait for a couple of days to get a good trade. Exclusive Stairs  for the MetaTrader 4 terminal :  https://ww
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Evgeny Belyaev
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The Close All Charts utility is designed for quick and convenient closure of all open charts in the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It will be especially useful for traders who work with a large number of instruments and charts simultaneously, as well as for those who prefer to maintain order in their workspace. When testing advisors in the strategy tester with different parameters, a large number of charts often open. The Close All Charts utility is able to close them in just 1 second, which avoid
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The Click Info is a simple utility that allows the trader to quickly receive information about the High, Low, Open, Close, Time values of the current chart. In order to receive information about a bar, it is necessary to left-click the selected candle. Depending on the settings, either a pop-up Alert or a Comment with the information appears. Information on the bar values (High, Low, Open, Close, Time) can be extremely useful in practice of trading using graphical analysis, evaluation of the Pri
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Indicators
Exclusive Average is a custom trend indicator based on the standard Simple Moving Average with an improved operation logic. Signals for Position Opening: Open Buy when the price crosses the indicator line upwards. Open Sell when the price crosses the indicator line downwards. Advantages Good signals. The indicator does not repaint. Sending signals to email and mobile devices. Exclusive Average indicator parameters Indicator_Period - indicator calculation period. SendPush - sending push notific
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Every experienced trader knows that the trend lines should be paid attention in Forex trading. But plotting trend lines takes time, and there can be many of them on the chart as well... Yikes!!! Do you want to know how to easily and simply automate this process? Then read on. There is a solution - a smart and reliable indicator of trend lines - the Exclusive Trendline . All you need to do is attach the indicator to the chart, and it will draw all possible trend lines for you. You just have to ad
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Evgeny Belyaev
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Indicators
The EW oscillator is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 based on mathematical calculations on the price chart. Distinctive features Generates minimum false signals. Excellent for identifying trend reversals. Perfect for scalping. Simple and easy indicator configuration. Suitable for working on the smaller timeframes (up to H4). Works on any financial instrument. Recommended symbols EURUSD, EURGBP, USDCHF, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, GOLD. Recommendations on usage The buy signal is formed when the level 20
Eldorado MT4
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Indicators
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List swap MT4
Evgeny Belyaev
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The List swap is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform, which allows to display swaps for all symbols (available in the Market Watch). When using the free demo version, you need to remember that the Strategy Tester of the MetaTrader 4 does not provide the ability to obtain data on other symbols. In the Strategy Tester, the swap information will be displayed only for the symbol the indicator is attached to. The indicator can be useful for traders utilizing the "Carry trade" strategy, as well
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Evgeny Belyaev
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Every experienced trader knows that the trend lines should be paid the special attention in Forex trading. But plotting trend lines takes time, and there can be many of them on the charts… Do you want to learn how to quickly and easily automate this process? Then read on. There is a solution — smart and reliable trend line indicator, the Automatic Trendline . All you need to do is attach the indicator to the chart, and it will draw all possible trend lines for you. You just have to admire the re
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The Psychological levels indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. Forex trading is very closely related to psychology. The psychological factors often cause spikes in demand or supply, which is bound to affect the movement of the currency quotes. In Forex, the price usually moves within a certain price corridor, the so-called psychological levels often serve as the boundaries of such corridors. Where are these levels located, and what causes their formation? The psychological Forex levels occur
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Evgeny Belyaev
5 (3)
Indicators
Exclusive Trend is a trend indicator that can be used for scalping, as well as intraday trading. Advantage of indicator: Generates minimum false signals. Perfect for scalping. Simple and easy indicator configuration. Recommendations on usage It is recommended to use the indicator during session movements to reduce the likelihood of falling into flat. Period M1 to D1. Trending currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD. Signals for Position Opening: Open Buy when the indicator is blue. Open Sell w
Exclusive Oscillator
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
Exclusive Oscillator is a new trend indicator for MetaTrader 4, which is able to assess the real overbought/oversold state of the market. It does not use any other indicators and works only with the market actions. The indicator is easy to use, even a novice trader can use it for trading. Exclusive Oscillator    for the MetaTrader 5 terminal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/22300 Advantages Generates minimum false signals. Suitable for beginners and experienced traders. Simple and easy
MA on Fractals
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
MA on Fractals is a professional trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 4 . It builds a moving average using Bill Williams' fractals. We believe that MA on Fractals is much more efficient than a standard moving average. Its combination with other indicators allows receiving more accurate trading signals. It is most suitable for M15, M30, H1 and H4. Advantages Unique indicator. Generates minimum false signals. Suitable for beginners and experienced traders. Simple and easy indicator configurat
Ticks Line Chart
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
Ticks Line Chart is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform. This indicator allows displaying a tick chart in a separate window, so that you can see price changes inside bars. Note that the Strategy Tester of the MetaTrader 4 trading platform only shows the static spread, that is why in in the tester the distance between the ASK and Bid prices will always be the same. Indicator Benefits Perfect for scalping. A unique indicator, there are no free analogues. Using the flexible indi
Exclusive Bollinger
Evgeny Belyaev
4.2 (5)
Indicators
Exclusive Bollinger is a professional indicator based on the popular Bollinger Bands indicator and provided with an advanced algorithm. Unlike the standard Bollinger , my Exclusive Bollinger provides better signals and is equipped with flexible settings allowing traders to adjust this indicator to their trading style. In the indicator, you can set up alerts (alert, email, push), so that you won't miss a single trading signal. Exclusive Bollinger  for the MetaTrader 5 terminal :  https://www.mql5
Alpha Trend
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (4)
Indicators
Alpha Trend is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. The Alpha Trend indicator finds the most probable tendency reversal points, which allows making trades at the very beginning of a trend. This indicator features notifications, which are generated whenever a new signal appears (alert, email, push-notification). This allows you to open a position in a timely manner. Alpha Trend does not redraw, which makes it possible to evalua
Gold Trust
Evgeny Belyaev
Experts
Gold Trust is a trading robot based on bidirectional martingale system. Buy and sell positions are opened simultaneously allowing you to make profit regardless of a trend direction. Usage tips Symbol: GBPUSD . Period: H1 . ECN accounts with low spreads are recommended! Deposit: 10 000 USD or 10 000 cents. It works around the clock, VPS is recommended. Advantages Suitable both for a rapid deposit boost and stable low-risk trading. High profit factor and mathematical expectation. Fast optimized
Project Future
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
Project Future is a professional arrow indicator with notification functions (alert, email, mobile). Advantages of the indicator Suitable for scalping and intraday trading. Simple and easy indicator configuration. Works on all timeframes. Does not redraw. It can be used in any financial markets: FOREX, CFD, binary options, stocks. It can be used as a stand-alone tool or in conjunction with other indicators. Sending signals to email and mobile devices. Recommended symbols USDCAD, USDJPY, GBPUSD,
EW Oscillator PRO
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (2)
Indicators
EW Oscillator PRO is an indicator for MetaTrader 4 based on mathematical calculations on the price chart. This is one of the most common and useful indicators for finding the trend reversal points. EW Oscillator PRO is equipped with multiple types of notification (push notifications, emails, alerts), which allows opening trades in time. A panel for displaying the information on the indicator signals from different timeframes is located in the top left corner (see screenshot #2). Distinctive fea
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faithdefender
1746
faithdefender 2020.12.15 23:22 
 

Was not happy with results. Not sure how others did well with an expensive BB?

Naser
1243
Naser 2020.10.07 04:23 
 

Unsuccessful

TomiFkg
172
TomiFkg 2020.01.16 15:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

saliali00
69
saliali00 2019.04.04 20:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

sambasoy
14
sambasoy 2017.12.09 21:39 
 

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