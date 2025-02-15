Pivot meter

🚀 New Trading Tool: Optimize Your Trades! 🚀

I’m excited to introduce a brand-new tool I’ve developed to help you make trades without second-guessing! Unlike traditional indicators, this tool doesn’t simply track price fluctuations. It deeply analyzes the correlations between currencies and helps you identify the perfect moments to enter the market.

Here’s how it works:

Zero = No Trade: As long as the indicator is at zero, it means market conditions are not favorable, so I stay out of the market.

Alert triggers from number 4: When one of the currencies reaches 4, the tool sends an alert to let you know that the conditions are ideal for trading on the 4 currency pairs.

Correlation Study: Unlike traditional indicators, this tool is based on the correlation between currencies. For example, if one currency is correlated with the dollar, it scores 1, and if two currencies are correlated, they score 2. From 4 onwards, it means several currencies are weak compared to the dollar, and the tool will send you an alert with the 4 currency pairs to take in its basket.

💡 A true time-saver to avoid searching for each pair manually. This tool alerts you about the best opportunities automatically!

It’s time to trade without overthinking, with an approach based on correlations rather than just simple price movements.



