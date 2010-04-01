Buy Signal Indicator

This indicator generates a Bu y Signal when a potential upward movement is detected. A Green Arrow appears below the price chart, indicating a possible entry point for a long position. The signal helps traders identify moments of strength in the market.





TIP:- USE 1 HOUR OR BIGGER TIMEFRAMES FOR BETTER RESULTS. TRAIL STOP LOSS BY USING NEAREST SWING HIGHS AND LOWS.

NOTE:- THIS INDICATOR GIVES ONLY BUY SIGNALS FOR SELL SIGNAL USE MY OTHER INDICATOR.