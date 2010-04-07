Sell Signal Indicator

This indicator generates a Sell Signal when a potential downward movement is detected. A Red Arrow appears above the price chart, indicating a possible entry point for a short position. The signal helps traders identify moments of strength in the market.





TIP:- USE 1 HOUR OR BIGGER TIMEFRAMES FOR BETTER RESULTS. TRAIL STOP LOSS BY USING NEAREST SWING HIGHS AND LOWS.

NOTE:- THIS INDICATOR GIVES ONLY SELL SIGNALS FOR BUY SIGNAL USE MY OTHER INDICATOR.



