Dashboard Bollinger Band MT5

This indicator helps to visualize the Bollinger Band status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential Bollinger Bounce opportunities from 28 main pairs on one Dashboard quickly.

Dashboard Bollinger Band is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the Bollinger Bounce Rules (Overbought/Oversold and Bollinger Band Cross).





Color legend

clrOrange: price is above the bollinger upper band and Secondary Sell Signal is sent out

clrAqua: price is below the bollinger lower band and Secondary Buy Signal is sent out

clrRed: price is down cross bollinger upper band and Main Sell Signal is sent out

clrLime: price is up cross bollinger lower band and Main Buy Signal is sent out

Refer to screenshot 3, and 4





Important action items before using dashboard

For the first time loading Dashboard, it may take 3-5 minutes to download historical data. For subsequent loading, it only takes a few seconds.

Make sure you have all 28 symbols in Symbol window.

To make your dashboard looks clear and neat, it’s better to apply the black template. Please refer to screenshot2.





Input parameters

Send Alert upon Signal

Send Notification upon Singal

TimeFrame of Bollinger Band

Period of Bollinger Band

Deviation of Bollinger Band

Applied Price of Bollinger Band

TimeFrame of new chart

string usertemplate = "default"

suffix: suffix string of your symbol. i.e.: your symbol is ‘EURUSDx’ instead of ‘EURUSD’, input ‘x’ in suffix cell, leave prefix cell blank

prefix: prefix string of your symbol

x_axis: dashboard x position

y_axis: dashboard y position





Dashboard objects

Please refer to screenshot 1,3 and 4.





Notes

Once alert/notification of a particular pair has been sent, the next alert/notification of that pair will be sent during next 5 minutes upon signal.