This EA is trading Ichimoku Triple Cross, that means price crosses Tenkan-sen, Chikou Span crosses price, and Chikou Span crosses Tenkan-sen. Tenkan Sen is not straight as well but towards the new trend. Triple cross happens just before Ichinoku Breakout it signals the creation of a new trend (reversal) and it is more valid in bigger timeframes like 1 hour and 4 hours. There is option to alert only, so it’s left to your discretion whether you want to trade based on the buy-sell signals or not.

It is important to trade towards the direction of the bigger trend thus there is option to only buy or sell.

Also you can use the Trend filter. Trend filter utilizes 200 period Moving Average and 50 period Moving Average. Price above/below 200 MA means a long term trend. Price above/below 50 MA means a healthy trend. You may customize 200 and 50 period as well.

The EA is equivalent of the indicator I Triple Cross.

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