PowerSignalMT5
- Indicators
-
Daying CaoHello!
I am a software engineer has been developing for many years.have their own unique trading system, has a wealth of EA trading experience. The main currency is EUR/USD, GBP/USD. USD/JPY,AUD/USD , USD/CAD, gold, EUR/NZD cross currency.
- Version: 1.33
- Updated: 12 March 2021
- Activations: 5
PowerSignal is a complete trading system based on the ATR technical indicator. This indicator will record the current status of each POWERTREND in every time frame and currency pair analyzed. The PowerSignal creates a trend strength and entry point signal list display by evaluating these data. If there is a full coincidence on any pair an alert will pop up indicating such case. List data includes Symbol, M5-MN1, BuyPercent, SellPercent, LastEntry. The LastEntry shows entry points (periods, price, time). When the trend intensity is greater than 75%, it is considered to be a strong currency pair.
Inputs Value
- Periods = 14 - indicator period.
- Text color = White - Normal text color.
- Buy Signal color = LawnGreen - Long signal color.
- Sell signal color = OrangeRed - Short signal color.
- Alert_ON = false - Disable Alarm. true - Enable Alarm: support Alert, Email, push.
- Alert_Min_Interval = 15
- Entry_Percent = PERCENT_100 - Trend percentage requirements PERCENT_100 or more.
- Wait_Mins_For_Next_Signal = 30 - Wait for the next time of signal.
Author
- Daying Cao, an experienced software engineer.