Visual Mountain Echo Indicator

Mountain Echo Indicator

Your key to uncovering trade opportunities, designed for custom optimization.

Price: $65

Key Features:

Visual Buy and Sell Signals

The indicator places visually appealing arrows directly on your chart:

Lime Green Arrows indicate potential buy opportunities.

Red Arrows signal potential sell opportunities.

Customizable Stochastic Parameters

Includes key inputs like:

%K Period (default: 14)

%D Period (default: 3)

Slowing (default: 3)

Bars to Wait Between Signals (default: 10)

Easy-to-Tune Logic

Built with a simple yet effective structure, allowing you to:

Adjust inputs to fit your strategy.

Use additional visualization lines, such as a "%K Line," to analyze trends.

Optimization-Ready

This indicator comes unoptimized by design, encouraging you to fine-tune it for your preferred trading conditions or instruments.

How It Works:

The indicator uses a Stochastic Oscillator framework to determine overbought and oversold zones.

It places buy or sell signals when specific stochastic thresholds are breached.

Buffers track signals internally, ensuring precision and reducing redundancy.

Buffers track signals internally, ensuring precision and reducing redundancy.




