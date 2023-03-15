Bounce strength indicator
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Bounce strength indicator (BSI) for meta trader 5 illustrates the strength of the market bounce. The +10 and -10 extreme bounds are used by the indicator. The blue bars show a bullish bounce, while the pink bars show a bearish bounce. The indicator, in essence, depicts market volatility for both up and down moves.
When utilized appropriately, the indicator performs equally well on all currency pairs and produces encouraging returns.