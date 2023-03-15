Bounce strength indicator

The Bounce strength indicator (BSI) for meta trader 5 illustrates the strength of the market bounce. The +10 and -10 extreme bounds are used by the indicator. The blue bars show a bullish bounce, while the pink bars show a bearish bounce. The indicator, in essence, depicts market volatility for both up and down moves.

When utilized appropriately, the indicator performs equally well on all currency pairs and produces encouraging returns.

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Dorah Zandile Mahesu
Indicators
The Choppery notifier is an indicator that has been developed and tested for the purpose of alerting you that a candle is about to form, it takes away the trouble of having to play a guessing game as to when next a candle will form after a trend, therefore most of the time it eliminates the thought of having to predict which direction price will begin to move at. This indicator can be used in any timeframe, a notification will be sent out to you via email when price moves. you can start at a min
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Bullet indicator x
Dorah Zandile Mahesu
Indicators
The bullet indicator gives accurate direction of the market structure, it will indicate to you the exact direction whether it be the market is in a downtrend or if it's in an uptrend it will give you that information which will inturn benefits you by saving you the time it takes to analyse that structure, this indicator works on a timeframes and it's most favourable on higher timeframes. How it works: -The green arrow will be at the support of the structure indicating buys -The red arrow will b
StrategySage
Dorah Zandile Mahesu
Experts
Introducing the Ultimate EUR/USD Trading Bot: Are you ready to take your trading to the next level and unlock the full potential of the EUR/USD currency pair? Our cutting-edge EUR/USD trading bot is here to help you achieve your financial goals with ease and precision. Key Features: Advanced Algorithm : Our trading bot is powered by a state-of-the-art algorithm designed to analyze the EUR/USD market with unparalleled accuracy. It leverages historical data, technical indicators, and real-time mar
Envirotrades Pro
Dorah Zandile Mahesu
Experts
Are you looking to streamline and enhance your trading experience in the financial markets? Introducing Envirotades Pro, your advanced and fully automated trading companion. Envirotrades Pro is an expertly crafted trading robot designed to empower traders of all levels with precision, flexibility, and control in the ever-evolving world of financial trading. Key Features: 1. Intelligent Trading Algorithms: Envirotrades employs sophisticated algorithms that are continually fine-tuned to adapt t
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