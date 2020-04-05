FX Signal Pro EA bot

  • Experts
  • Abdul Basit
    Abdul Basit

    Abdul Basit

    5 (1)
    I am passionate about developing professional trading solutions for MetaTrader 5, combining modern trading concepts with robust software engineering.
    My development experience includes:
    • Expert Advisors (Fully Automated Trading Systems)
    • Custom Indicators
    • Trading Panels & Dashboards
    4 products
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 10

FX Signal Pro EA — The Automated Trading System Built for People Who Are Done Guessing

⚡ LAUNCH OFFER: First 10 Buyers Get Lifetime Access for $49 (Price Rises to $149 After)

Most traders lose money not because they lack a strategy — but because they can't execute one. They hesitate. They panic-close winners. They move their stop loss "just this once." They watch news candles wreck a perfectly good trade.

FX Signal Pro EA removes you from that equation entirely.

This isn't another repainting indicator dressed up as an "EA." It's a fully automated trading engine that analyzes price action the way professional trading desks do — reading where the real money is positioned before it decides to enter a single trade. It doesn't chase candles. It doesn't guess. It waits, confirms, and executes with the discipline no human can maintain 24/5.

What makes it different

It thinks in layers, not lines. Every trade passes through multiple independent confirmation checks before it's allowed to risk a cent — direction, momentum, timing, and market condition all have to agree. Most retry-and-hope EAs skip this. This one is built around refusing to trade unless the setup earns it.

It adapts to the market, not the other way around. Whether the market is calm or violent, trending or chopping sideways, the system recognizes the difference and changes how — or whether — it trades. No blind one-size-fits-all logic.

It protects what it wins. Once a trade moves into profit, the system actively defends that gain — including reacting within seconds to sudden volatility spikes from news or large player activity, instead of watching profits evaporate on a reversal.

It knows when NOT to trade. Low-liquidity hours, pre-weekend risk, abnormal spread conditions — all filtered out automatically. The safest trade is often the one you don't take, and this EA knows that.

Built for real accounts, real brokers

Every safeguard you'd want a professional risk manager watching for is already built in — margin protection, broker-specific execution handling, and position management that runs quietly in the background while you live your life.

Why the price is about to change

We're opening this to the first 10 traders at $49 — a fraction of what this system is worth — to build our initial track record and reviews. Once those 10 spots are gone, the price moves permanently to $149. No extensions, no exceptions. This isn't a countdown timer gimmick — it's simply how we're rewarding the traders who commit early.

If you've been waiting for a sign to stop trading on emotion, this is it.

Only 10 spots at this price. After that, it's gone for good.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading forex and CFDs carries substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past or backtested performance does not guarantee future results. Please evaluate on a demo account before committing live capital, and never risk money you cannot afford to lose.

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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
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Andrii Soma
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Experts
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Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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