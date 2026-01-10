Opening Range Breakout ORB Pro
- Experts
- rachid el jaafari
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
MASTER THE TRAIDING WITH "OPENING RANGE BREAKOUT PRO "
Professional-Grade Breakout Trading Automaton for Disciplined Traders
Unlock the power of market opening volatility with our precision-engineered Expert Advisor. The ORBP (Opening Range Breakout Pro) strategy has been trusted by institutional traders for decades - now automated with military-grade precision for retail traders.
WHY THIS EA STANDS OUT:
Unlike over-optimized EAs that fail in live markets, ORB Breakout Pro employs a time-tested, statistically sound methodology based on:
-
Previous Day's High/Low Breakouts
-
London Session Range Breakouts (optional)
-
Dual-Session Strategy for maximum opportunity capture
- CORE MECHANICS & STRATEGY RATIONALE:
The EA operates on a simple but profound principle: The first breakout of the previous day's range often sets the day's trend direction. By placing strategic pending orders at these critical levels, we capture momentum moves with favorable risk-reward ratios.
Dual-Session Intelligence:
-
Daily Session: Places orders based on previous day's high/low
-
London Session: Optional additional setup using London session extremes
-
Smart Time Filtering: Configurable entry windows to match your trading schedule
- ADVANCED RISK MANAGEMENT FRAMEWORK:
// Professional-Grade Safety Features Built In: 1. Intelligent Lot Sizing: Fixed OR Risk-Based % (1.0% default) 2. Trailing Stop System: Locks in profits as trades move favorably 3. End-of-Day Cleanup: Automatically removes unfilled pending orders 4. Multi-Layer Validation: Margin checks, volume limits, trade level compliance 5. No Martingale/Grid: Sustainable risk management only Key Protection Features:
-
Automatic EOD Order Closure (prevents overnight risk)
-
Trailing Stop Loss with configurable activation threshold
-
Broker Compliance Checks (validates all orders against broker restrictions)
-
Maximum Spread Filtering (avoids poor execution conditions)
- RECOMMENDED TRADING SETUP:
|Parameter
|Recommended Setting
|Symbols
|Major Indices (US30, SP500, NAS100, DAX40)
|Timeframe
|M1 (for order placement) + D1 (for range calculation)
|Session Times
|Adjust to your broker's server time
|Minimum Balance
|$500+ (for proper risk management)
|Broker Type
|Low-spread, reliable execution (ECN preferred)
Prop Firm Ready: Fully compliant with most funded account rules
-
No hedging required
-
Configurable daily drawdown limits
-
Flexible lot sizing for challenge accounts
GETTING STARTED - 5 MINUTE SETUP:
-
Attach to Chart: Drag EA onto any M1 chart of your chosen symbol
-
Load Settings: Use provided preset files (Daily, London, or Combined)
-
Configure Symbols: Update symbol names to match your broker's convention
-
Set Risk: Adjust lot size or risk percentage to match your account size
-
Enable: Turn on AutoTrading and let it run
Backtesting Instructions:
-
Test on M1 timeframe with at least 2 years of quality data
-
Use "Every tick" modeling for accurate results
-
Adjust GMT offset to match your broker's server time
-
Validate with multiple market conditions (high/low volatility periods)
HIGHLIGHTED PARAMETERS:
RISK MANAGEMENT:
-
AutoLot : Switch between fixed lots or risk-based sizing
-
RiskPercent : Risk 0.5%-2.0% per trade (recommended)
-
TrailingStartPoints : Lock profits after 1000+ points
-
TrailingStopPoints : Protect gains with 500-point trailing distance
SESSION CONTROL:
-
UseTimeFilter : Restrict trading to specific hours
-
InpUseDailyHL : Enable/disable daily breakout strategy
-
InpUseLondonHL : Add London session breakout dimension
-
InpCloseOrdersEOD : Automatic end-of-day cleanup
ORDER PLACEMENT:
-
PendingOffsetPoints : Adjust entry distance from range extremes
-
TPPoints / InpSLPoints : Set take-profit and stop-loss distances
-
OrderPlaceHour/Minute : Precisely time your order placement
- TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS:
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 Only)
-
Minimum Deposit: $500 (adjustable via lot sizing)
-
Recommended Account: ECN/Raw Spread
-
Timeframes: M1 for execution, D1 for range calculation
-
Symbols: Optimized for indices, adaptable to major Forex pairs
-
Strategy Type: Breakout/Momentum
-
Risk Profile: Medium (1:1 to 1:2 risk-reward)
- WHY TRADERS CHOOSE OUR SOLUTION:
Transparent Methodology: No black box - strategy logic is clear and based on proven market principles
Robust Development: 15+ years trading experience encoded into every validation check
Realistic Expectations: No "get rich quick" promises - just consistent edge execution
Active Support: Regular updates and broker compatibility maintenance
Backtest Integrity: We show realistic backtests - not optimized-to-perfection curves. Our EA performs consistently across:
-
Trending markets
-
Ranging conditions
-
High volatility events (with proper filters)
- ABOUT THE DEVELOPER:
With over 15 years of algorithmic trading experience, and 11 years of experience on MQL5I specialize in creating robust, reliable systems that perform in live markets. I believe in:
-
Transparent strategies over "AI/Neural Network" marketing buzzwords
-
Risk management first approach to system design
-
Sustainable trading without martingale or grid gambling
-
Honest backtesting that reflects realistic performance
My MQL5 portfolio includes multiple highly-rated products with consistent positive feedback for reliability and support.
- RISK DISCLAIMER:
Trading futures, forex, and CFDs carries significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This EA is a tool to execute your strategy - not a guaranteed profit system. Always test thoroughly on demo before live deployment. Use proper risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose.
- SPECIAL LAUNCH BONUSES:
-
Free Setup Assistance for first 10 buyers
-
Custom Broker Configuration files upon request
-
Access to Private User Group for strategy discussions
-
Priority Update Notifications for future enhancements
- SUPPORT & UPDATES:
-
24-48 Hour Response Time on support tickets
-
Regular Updates for broker compatibility
-
Bug Fix Priority for active license holders
-
Educational Materials on ORB strategy optimization
READY TO TRANSFORM YOUR OPENING RANGE TRADING?
