DYJ CashRegister
- Experts
-
Daying CaoHello!
I am a software engineer has been developing for many years.have their own unique trading system, has a wealth of EA trading experience. The main currency is EUR/USD, GBP/USD. USD/JPY,AUD/USD , USD/CAD, gold, EUR/NZD cross currency.
- Version: 1.24
- Updated: 12 April 2022
- Activations: 5
DYJ CashRegisterEA works on DYJ technical indicators. When the market is strong ，
this EA find's the opportunity and trade in safe market. Consistent earning with safe time of trading.
EA uses one order mode to minimize transaction volume and maximize profit closing algorithm strategy.
No grid trading.
No arbitrage.
No Hedge.
No Martingale.
Please download the setting file and the PDF file of the back test report in the product comment area
Recommendations
- Synthetic and Forex.
- Developed for M1, Crash 500 Index. Backtest: Deposit $100 DD=0.53% 15 Months Profits= $30069
- Developed for M1, Crash 500 Index. Backtest: Deposit $100 DD=2% 15 Months Profits= $4429
- Developed for M1, Crash 500 Index. Backtest: Deposit $100 DD=6% 15 Months Profits= $13041
- Developed for M1, Crash 500 Index. Backtest: Deposit $100 DD=1.76% 15 Months Profits=$21379
- Developed for M1, Boom 300 Index. Backtest: Deposit $100 DD=0.78% 15 Months Profits=$14334
- Developed for M1, Crash 1000 Index. Backtest: Deposit $100 DD=6.91% 15 Months Profits=$15154
- Developed for M1, Boom 1000 Index. Backtest: Deposit $100 DD=7% 15 Months Profits=$24067
Input
- InpMagic=12365321
- RiskPercent = Risk(%) Risk(%) In Still Available Risk or [-x=lot] -- Manage lots or automatically Risk.
- InpAutoRiskInBalance = 10 -- Still Available Risk In Balance(x%)
- InpDirection = Both;
- InpTakeProfit=0（POINTS）
- InpStoploss=0 （POINTS）