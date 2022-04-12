DYJ CashRegister

DYJ CashRegisterEA works on DYJ technical indicators. When the market is strong ，

this EA find's the opportunity and trade in safe market. Consistent earning with safe time of trading.

EA uses one order mode to minimize transaction volume and maximize profit closing algorithm strategy.

No grid trading.

No arbitrage.

No Hedge.

No Martingale.

Please download the setting file and the PDF file of the back test report in the product comment area

Recommendations

Input

  • InpMagic=12365321
  • RiskPercent = Risk(%)  Risk(%) In  Still Available Risk or [-x=lot] -- Manage lots or automatically Risk. 
  • InpAutoRiskInBalance =  10 -- Still Available Risk In Balance(x%)
  • InpDirection                  = Both;  
  • InpTakeProfit=0（POINTS）
  • InpStoploss=0 （POINTS）



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      Experts
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      Experts
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      Experts
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      Experts
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      Aura Gold Pro Edition
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      Daying Cao
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      Daying Cao
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      Daying Cao
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      Daying Cao
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      Daying Cao
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      Daying Cao
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