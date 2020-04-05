Market Expansion Master

Introducing a sophisticated Price Action and Market Geometry engine designed to capitalize on market expansions and structural breakouts. This Expert Advisor does not rely on lagging mathematical indicators; instead, it reads raw market structure, mapping out key price zones to identify high-probability trading opportunities with exceptional risk-reward ratios.

How the Engine Works (Core Logic) The algorithm is built upon the concept of market channels, neutral zones, and proportional expansion:

  • Dynamic Market Mapping: The engine identifies a "Reference Channel" based on the current market structure and volatility.
  • Noise Filtering: Adjacent to the reference channel, the algorithm establishes a "Neutral Zone". This zone acts as a buffer to filter out market noise and false breakouts (whipsaws).
  • Expansion Breakouts: The EA initiates trades only when the price breaks out of the predefined zone structure, capturing the momentum of the newly formed trend.
  • Proportional Targets: Take Profit and Stop Loss levels are mathematically calculated using the exact amplitude (height) of the reference channel. Targets are projected as "expansion levels" (1x, 2x, 3x the channel size), allowing the EA to ride major market moves.

Key Features of the Engine

  • Pure Price Action Logic: 100% indicator-free. Trades are based strictly on market geometry and zone breakouts.
  • Volatility-Adjusted Risk: Because the Stop Loss and Take Profit are based on the channel's height, the risk dynamically adjusts to the current market volatility.
  • Advanced Trade Management: Features automated Breakeven and Sub-level Trailing Stops to lock in profits as the market expands through the projected zones.
  • Anti-Whipsaw Mechanism: The presence of the Neutral Zone filters out market noise, ensuring entries are only taken when true momentum is established.
  • Multi-Asset & Multi-Timeframe: Highly adaptable engine that works across Forex, Indices, and Commodities on various timeframes.

Risk Management & Safety

  • Fixed proportional risk based on channel geometry.
  • Automated Breakeven activation when price reaches the first expansion level.
  • No Toxic Strategies: The engine uses strict hard Stop Losses for every trade. It does NOT use Martingale, Grid, or Arbitrage techniques.

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Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
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