Market Expansion Master

Introducing a sophisticated Price Action and Market Geometry engine designed to capitalize on market expansions and structural breakouts. This Expert Advisor does not rely on lagging mathematical indicators; instead, it reads raw market structure, mapping out key price zones to identify high-probability trading opportunities with exceptional risk-reward ratios.

How the Engine Works (Core Logic) The algorithm is built upon the concept of market channels, neutral zones, and proportional expansion:

Dynamic Market Mapping: The engine identifies a "Reference Channel" based on the current market structure and volatility.

The engine identifies a "Reference Channel" based on the current market structure and volatility. Noise Filtering: Adjacent to the reference channel, the algorithm establishes a "Neutral Zone". This zone acts as a buffer to filter out market noise and false breakouts (whipsaws).

Adjacent to the reference channel, the algorithm establishes a "Neutral Zone". This zone acts as a buffer to filter out market noise and false breakouts (whipsaws). Expansion Breakouts: The EA initiates trades only when the price breaks out of the predefined zone structure, capturing the momentum of the newly formed trend.

The EA initiates trades only when the price breaks out of the predefined zone structure, capturing the momentum of the newly formed trend. Proportional Targets: Take Profit and Stop Loss levels are mathematically calculated using the exact amplitude (height) of the reference channel. Targets are projected as "expansion levels" (1x, 2x, 3x the channel size), allowing the EA to ride major market moves.

Key Features of the Engine

Pure Price Action Logic: 100% indicator-free. Trades are based strictly on market geometry and zone breakouts.

100% indicator-free. Trades are based strictly on market geometry and zone breakouts. Volatility-Adjusted Risk: Because the Stop Loss and Take Profit are based on the channel's height, the risk dynamically adjusts to the current market volatility.

Because the Stop Loss and Take Profit are based on the channel's height, the risk dynamically adjusts to the current market volatility. Advanced Trade Management: Features automated Breakeven and Sub-level Trailing Stops to lock in profits as the market expands through the projected zones.

Features automated Breakeven and Sub-level Trailing Stops to lock in profits as the market expands through the projected zones. Anti-Whipsaw Mechanism: The presence of the Neutral Zone filters out market noise, ensuring entries are only taken when true momentum is established.

The presence of the Neutral Zone filters out market noise, ensuring entries are only taken when true momentum is established. Multi-Asset & Multi-Timeframe: Highly adaptable engine that works across Forex, Indices, and Commodities on various timeframes.

Risk Management & Safety