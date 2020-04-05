GS Aphrodite

🏆 GS Aphrodite – Executive Panel & High-Performance Trading Assistant (Position Trade) for XAUUSD

Hello, elite investors and professional traders! Introducing GS Aphrodite, an advanced execution utility and algorithmic management panel specifically engineered for Position Trading and long-term structured setups in the Gold (XAUUSD) market.

GS Aphrodite is the preferred model for seasoned professional traders because it doesn't try to replace human market intelligence; it amplifies it. While you provide the macro perspective, geopolitical context reading, and strategic vision to map the market's major institutional zones, the robot handles the entire mechanical execution with millisecond precision. It guarantees flawless entry and bulletproof position management. This is the definitive tool for those seeking the highest profit potential paired with genuine geographic freedom.

ATTENTION: Special promotional launch price for this premium tool. The price will increase progressively as the initial slots are filled. 📩 AFTER PURCHASE: Send a private message immediately to receive the official operations manual and screen setup instructions.

👑 Maximize Your Returns: A Bulletproof Framework with Exness

To unleash the true power of asymmetric profits with GS Aphrodite, the absolute recommendation is to operate through Exness (the most trusted and stable broker in today's market). Because Position Trades aim for massive targets and hold orders over days, the structural advantages of Exness become the core pillar of your success:

  • Ultra-Cheap Spreads with No Hidden Fees: Every fraction of a pip saved upon entry reflects directly on your final net profit margin. With the unbeatable spreads of Exness, you scale into the best market regions while paying the lowest operational costs available.

  • Account Flexibility (Standard & Cent): The panel adapts seamlessly to both massive institutional portfolios and Standard Cent accounts. You can execute high-level Position Trades with rigidly controlled risk, regardless of your account balance size.

  • Instant Execution & Zero Slippage: Forget about order delays or rejections. The millisecond your target market zone is triggered, the Exness infrastructure fills your order instantly, locking in the exact price you planned.

🧠 How GS Aphrodite Works (The Perfect Symbiosis of Mind & Machine)

GS Aphrodite operates as an Assisted Manual Breakout Utility. It was designed to completely eliminate emotional baggage, hesitation, and human calculation errors when opening and managing long-term positions:

  1. Statistical Region Mapping: Directly on the visual chart panel or via input parameters, you define key institutional Support, Resistance, or macro accumulation zones on Gold.

  2. 24/5 Millisecond Surveillance: You no longer need to sit glued to your screen waiting for a setup trigger. GS Aphrodite watches the market for you. The exact instant price breaks or tests your pre-defined zone with real volume, the assistant fires the execution.

  3. Instant Automatic Lot Sizing: The robot reads your exact Stop Loss distance and account equity at the exact moment of execution. It instantly calculates the flawless lot size based on the exact risk percentage you specified (e.g., 1.0% or 2.0%), completely protecting you from manual mathematical errors.

  4. Dynamic Position Management (Trailing Stop & Breakeven): Once positioned, the assistant protects the trade completely on autopilot. As the price advances toward long-term Position Trade targets, the algorithm moves the Stop Loss to Breakeven and trailing parameters, locking in profits and eliminating risk while you enjoy your day.

🛡️ Built-In Security Engineering & Premium Features

  • Zero Toxic Strategies: As a professional execution utility, GS Aphrodite strictly avoids Grid mechanisms, Martingale, or blind cost averaging. Every single order is backed by a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit from its first second of life.

  • Push Notification & Alert Filter: Receive instant updates directly to your smartphone via Push alerts (MetaTrader mobile app) the exact moment the assistant executes, modifies, or protects a position.

  • Long-Target Management: Perfectly calibrated to ride structural Gold macro-swings, allowing you to comfortably hold positions for days, knowing the machine is monitoring every single tick on the chart.

⚙️ Technical Requirements and Recommendations

  • Account Type: Hedging (Mandatory).

  • Leverage: Minimum 1:100 (1:500 Recommended on Exness servers).

  • Operational Environment: Can be run directly on your daily trading terminal. However, utilizing a VPS is highly recommended if you want your pending breakout zones monitored and executed completely independently 24 hours a day.

"The human mind is unmatched at analyzing market context, but a machine is infinitely superior at executing and managing risk with ice-cold discipline. GS Aphrodite bridges this gap perfectly. Automate your discipline, leverage the tightest spreads on Exness, and take definitive control of the highest profit potential the Gold market has to offer."

AN EXCLUSIVE PRODUCT OF THE GOLD STRATEGY LINE Disclaimer: CFD trading involves a high level of risk. Always test your configurations in a demo environment before committing real capital.


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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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