PipsFactoryWeeklyDemo
- Indicators
-
Alfred KamalHi , i am Alfred
i am MQL4 programmer since 15 years ago
Developing indicators , EAs and scripts
I focused on meeting customers requirements in terms of time, cost and quality
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 3 December 2021
This is Demo version of PipsFactoryWeekly
This indicator depends on High and Low price of Currency in last Week and then i made some secret equations to draw 10 lines.
Features:
- You will know what exactly price you should enter the market .
- You will know when to be out of market.
- You will know you what should you do in market:
- Buy
- Sell
- Take profit and there are 3 levels to take your profit
- Support
- Resistance
- Risk to buy
- Risk to Sell
Signal Types and Frame used:
- You can use this indicator just on H4 frame and you have to download the historical data of W1 frame.
- Enter buy order in case the price is at buy line and there are 3 levels to take your profit
- First level is take profit.
- Second level is take profit too but it is also Resistance.
- Third level is take profit too but it is also Resistance.
- The fourth line is Risk to enter market with buy order.
- Enter sell order in case price at sell line and there are 3 levels to take your profit
- First level is take profit.
- Second level is take profit too but it is also Support
- Third level is take profit too but it is also Support.
- The fourth line is Risk to enter market with sell order.
- Currency: It works on USD/CAD because it is a Demo Version but full version works on any currency pair
- It is very easy to use.
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