EA Hidden System

The Expert Advisor uses an averaging system and various indicators for determining signals.

The Expert Advisor does not open positions during news releases.

The EA has been optimized for the currency pairs / timeframe М15: EURUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDCAD, CADCHF, AUDCHF, AUDUSD.

The EA works with any broker.

For the EA to work correctly, open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add http://ec.forexprostools.com, http://time.is/UTC and click OK.

For the strategy tester: the EA provides integrated data on economic news from 2015.01.01 to 2017.06.06.


Monitoring

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/profi_mql


Parameters

  • Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel. ( FALSE - fast backtest )
  • Magic — identifier for trades.
  • Order Comment— comment to the orders.
  • Slippage — allowable slippage before an order triggers.
  • Order Type — select trade direction.
  • User_Balance — balance used for trading.
  • Lot on every —lot size per User_Balance.
  • Start_Lot — initial lot value.
  • Max_Lot — maximum allowed lot value.
  • Lot_Multiplier — lot multiplier.
  • Max_Orders — the maximum number of orders.
  • Max_orders_in_day — the maximum number of orders per day.
  • Additional_two_orders — two additional orders a day.
  • Number_bars_after_order — the distance between orders in bars.
  • Level_Centre — parameter for determining flat.
  • Period_Trend — trend period.
  • Volatility — volatility period.
  • Use_open_next_orders — open an order after closing the first order.
  • Protection_against_strong_price_movements
  • Step_All_Order the step for all orders.
  • Selecting a hidden SL and TP — hidden stop loss and take profit.
  • Take_Profit — take profit in points (0 - off).
  • Stop_Loss — stop loss in points (0 - off).
  • Breakeven_Target_PipsInp — When price is above this value, breakeven triggers (0 - off).
  • Breakeven_Jump_PipsInp — Stop Loss is moved using this value to breakeven.
  • Trailing_Stop — Trailing points when position is in profit. (0 - off ).
  • Trailing_Step — Trailing step when the position is in profit.

News filter:

  • News_update_every_N_minutes — news update time in minutes.
  • List_of_Symbols_for_news symbols for filtering news. Example: USD,EUR,GBP,CHF,CAD,AUD,NZD,JPY
  • use_high_news — high-impact news.
  • use_medium_news — medium-impact news.
  • use_low_news — low-impact news.

Trading pause:

  • Minutes_before_high_news_Buy — minutes before high-impact news.
  • Minutes_after_high_news_Buy — minutes after high-impact news.
  • Minutes_before_medium_news_Buy — minutes before medium-impact news.
  • Minutes_after_medium_news_Buy — minutes after medium-impact news.
  • Minutes_before_low_news_Buy — minutes before low-impact news.
  • Minutes_after_low_news_Buy — minutes after low-impact news.
  • Minutes_before_high_news_Sell — minutes before high-impact news.
  • Minutes_after_high_news_Sell — minutes after high-impact news.
  • Minutes_before_medium_news_Sell — minutes before medium-impact news.
  • Minutes_after_medium_news_Sell — minutes after medium-impact news.
  • Minutes_before_low_news_Sell — minutes before low-impact news.
  • Minutes_after_low_news_Sell — minutes after low-impact news.
  • Line_News_High - line color for high-impact news.
  • Line_News_Medium - line color for medium-impact news.
  • Line_News_low - line color for low-impact news.

Trading within the week:

  • Monday — when set to true, trading on Monday is allowed.
  • Tuesday — when set to true, trading on Tuesday is allowed.
  • Wednesday — when set to true, trading on Wednesday is allowed.
  • Thursday — when set to true, trading on Thursday is allowed.
  • Friday — when set to true, trading on Friday is allowed.

Trading by time within the day:

  • Use time — when set to true, trades in certain time intervals.
  • Time_Setting — server time or computer time.
  • GMT_mode — GMT offset of the broker server time. (0 - not used).
  • Every_Day_Start — operation start time (HH:MM).
  • Every_Day_End — operation end time (HH:MM).

Time to disable on Friday:

  • Use time — when set to true, trades in certain time intervals.
  • Time_Setting — server time or computer time.
  • Enable_in_Monday — operation start time on Monday (HH:MM).
  • Disable_in_Friday — operation end time on Friday (HH:MM).
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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