EA Hidden System

The Expert Advisor uses an averaging system and various indicators for determining signals.

The Expert Advisor does not open positions during news releases.

The EA has been optimized for the currency pairs / timeframe М15: EURUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDCAD, CADCHF, AUDCHF, AUDUSD.



The EA works with any broker.

For the EA to work correctly, open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add http://ec.forexprostools.com, http://time.is/UTC and click OK. For the strategy tester: the EA provides integrated data on economic news from 2015.01.01 to 2017.06.06.





Monitoring

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/profi_mql

‌





Parameters

Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel. ( FALSE - fast backtest )

use the information panel. ( FALSE - fast backtest ) Magic — identifier for trades.

identifier for trades. Order Comment— comment to the orders.

comment to the orders. Slippage — allowable slippage before an order triggers.

allowable slippage before an order triggers. Order Type — select trade direction.

select trade direction. User_Balance — balance used for trading.

balance used for trading. Lot on every — lot size per User_Balance .

lot size per . Start_Lot — initial lot value.

initial lot value. Max_Lot — maximum allowed lot value.

maximum allowed lot value. Lot_Multiplier — lot multiplier.

lot multiplier. Max_Orders — the maximum number of orders.

the maximum number of orders. Max_orders_in_day — the maximum number of orders per day.

the maximum number of orders per day. Additional_two_orders — two additional orders a day.

two additional orders a day. Number_bars_after_order — the distance between orders in bars.

the distance between orders in bars. Level_Centre — parameter for determining flat.

parameter for determining flat. Period_Trend — trend period.

trend period. Volatility — volatility period.

volatility period. Use_open_next_orders — open an order after closing the first order.

open an order after closing the first order. Protection_against_strong_price_movements

Step_All_Order — the step for all orders.

the step for all orders. Selecting a hidden SL and TP — hidden stop loss and take profit.

hidden stop loss and take profit. Take_Profit — take profit in points (0 - off).

take profit in points (0 - off). Stop_Loss — stop loss in points (0 - off).

stop loss in points (0 - off). Breakeven_Target_PipsInp — When price is above this value, breakeven triggers (0 - off).

When price is above this value, breakeven triggers (0 - off). Breakeven_Jump_PipsInp — Stop Loss is moved using this value to breakeven.

Stop Loss is moved using this value to breakeven. Trailing_Stop — Trailing points when position is in profit. (0 - off ).

Trailing points when position is in profit. (0 - off ). Trailing_Step — Trailing step when the position is in profit.

News filter:

News_update_every_N_minutes — news update time in minutes.

news update time in minutes. List_of_Symbols_for_news — symbols for filtering news. Example: USD,EUR,GBP,CHF,CAD,AUD,NZD,JPY

symbols for filtering news. Example: USD,EUR,GBP,CHF,CAD,AUD,NZD,JPY use_high_news — high-impact news.

high-impact news. use_medium_news — medium-impact news.

medium-impact news. use_low_news — low-impact news.

Trading pause:

Minutes_before_high_news_Buy — minutes before high-impact news.

minutes before high-impact news. Minutes_after_high_news_Buy — minutes after high-impact news.

minutes after high-impact news. Minutes_before_medium_news_Buy — minutes before medium-impact news.

minutes before medium-impact news. Minutes_after_medium_news_Buy — minutes after medium-impact news.

minutes after medium-impact news. Minutes_before_low_news_Buy — minutes before low-impact news.

minutes before low-impact news. Minutes_after_low_news_Buy — minutes after low-impact news.

Minutes_before_high_news_Sell — minutes before high-impact news.

minutes before high-impact news. Minutes_after_high_news_Sell — minutes after high-impact news.

minutes after high-impact news. Minutes_before_medium_news_Sell — minutes before medium-impact news.

minutes before medium-impact news. Minutes_after_medium_news_Sell — minutes after medium-impact news.

minutes after medium-impact news. Minutes_before_low_news_Sell — minutes before low-impact news.

minutes before low-impact news. Minutes_after_low_news_Sell — minutes after low-impact news.

Line_News_High - line color for high-impact news.

- line color for high-impact news. Line_News_Medium - line color for medium-impact news.

- line color for medium-impact news. Line_News_low - line color for low-impact news.

Trading within the week:

Monday — when set to true, trading on Monday is allowed.

when set to true, trading on Monday is allowed. Tuesday — when set to true, trading on Tuesday is allowed.

when set to true, trading on Tuesday is allowed. Wednesday — when set to true, trading on Wednesday is allowed.

when set to true, trading on Wednesday is allowed. Thursday — when set to true, trading on Thursday is allowed.

when set to true, trading on Thursday is allowed. Friday — when set to true, trading on Friday is allowed.

Trading by time within the day:

Use time — when set to true, trades in certain time intervals.

— when set to true, trades in certain time intervals. Time_Setting — server time or computer time.

— server time or computer time. GMT_mode — GMT offset of the broker server time. (0 - not used).

— GMT offset of the broker server time. (0 - not used). Every_Day_Start — operation start time (HH:MM).

operation start time (HH:MM). Every_Day_End — operation end time (HH:MM).

Time to disable on Friday: