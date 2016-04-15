TMA Simplemartin

5

TMA Simplemartin Expert Advisor is based on TMA channel indicator, as well as Stochastic and CCI standard indicators.

A market entry is performed according to indicators' aggregate signals using stop levels and trailing.

A deposit is a part of the trading system. This is a martingale. Both arithmetic and geometric progressions are available. Besides, the EA features the function of recovery from a loss (TMA compiled into resources).


System settings

  • averaging included – enable averaging.
  • averaging only on signal – average only by a signal.
  • closing by opposite signal – close in case of an opposite signal.
  • martingale mode – martingale type.
  • recovery mode – recovery mode.
  • martingale geometric progression – geometric progression step.
  • martingale arithmetic progression – arithmetic progression step.
  • martingale smart step close – calculate averaging order lot based on closing distance.
  • step averaging – step in points for averaging orders.
  • averaged no more than once per N minute – average no more than once per N minutes.
  • trailbars – trailing stop by a number of the last minute bar.
  • lotsize – initial lot.
  • max lot sum – the maximum amount of lots in a series.
  • max trades open – the maximum number of trades in the series.
  • stoploss in points – stop loss in points.
  • breakeven+step in points – breakeven + step in points.
  • trailstep – trailing stop step.
  • close after № averaging – close to breakeven after a specified averaging order.
  • slippage – price slippage.
  • OrderMagicNumber – magic number.
  • autolot – lot auto increase when increasing a deposit.
  • perсent Risk for autolot - risk percentage for autolot.
  • hour start work - operation start hour.
  • hour end work - operation end hour.


Indicator settings

  • timeframe stochastic – Stochastic timeframe.
  • timeframe CCI – CCI timeframe.
  • timeframe TMA – TMA timeframe.
  • period stochastic – Stochastic period.
  • slowing stochastic – Stochastic slowing.
  • signal stochastic – signal Stochastic.
  • stochastic lvl up – Stochastic upper level.
  • stochastic lvl down – Stochastic lower level.
  • period CCI – CCI period.
  • CCI lvl up – CCI upper level.
  • CCI lvl down – CCI lower level.
  • period tma – tma period.
  • atr multiplier channel – channel width multiplier.
  • atr period – atr period.
Reviews 3
Max
1654
Max 2021.02.03 16:31 
 

very nice ea. technically very good with some nice features, and something what i was looking for. I am still testing. I would like to see for future update, possible to stop ea after current sequence, on/off for specify buy/sell only or none.

Yajaira Thibisay Martinez Jaimes
1467
Yajaira Thibisay Martinez Jaimes 2020.02.13 22:23 
 

Looks pretty promising. I am still testing it. Congrats

15/04 It would be great adding some kind of correlation criteria.

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avi
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avi 2022.09.22 08:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Max
1654
Max 2021.02.03 16:31 
 

very nice ea. technically very good with some nice features, and something what i was looking for. I am still testing. I would like to see for future update, possible to stop ea after current sequence, on/off for specify buy/sell only or none.

Yajaira Thibisay Martinez Jaimes
1467
Yajaira Thibisay Martinez Jaimes 2020.02.13 22:23 
 

Looks pretty promising. I am still testing it. Congrats

15/04 It would be great adding some kind of correlation criteria.

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