TMA Simplemartin Expert Advisor is based on TMA channel indicator, as well as Stochastic and CCI standard indicators.

A market entry is performed according to indicators' aggregate signals using stop levels and trailing.

A deposit is a part of the trading system. This is a martingale. Both arithmetic and geometric progressions are available. Besides, the EA features the function of recovery from a loss (TMA compiled into resources).





System settings

averaging included – enable averaging.

– enable averaging. averaging only on signal – average only by a signal.

– average only by a signal. closing by opposite signal – close in case of an opposite signal.

– close in case of an opposite signal. martingale mode – martingale type.

– martingale type. recovery mode – recovery mode.

– recovery mode. martingale geometric progression – geometric progression step.

– geometric progression step. martingale arithmetic progression – arithmetic progression step.

– arithmetic progression step. martingale smart step close – calculate averaging order lot based on closing distance.

– calculate averaging order lot based on closing distance. step averaging – step in points for averaging orders.

– step in points for averaging orders. averaged no more than once per N minute – average no more than once per N minutes.

– average no more than once per N minutes. trailbars – trailing stop by a number of the last minute bar.

– trailing stop by a number of the last bar. lotsize – initial lot.

– initial lot. max lot sum – the maximum amount of lots in a series.

– the maximum amount of lots in a series. max trades open – the maximum number of trades in the series.

– the maximum number of trades in the series. stoploss in points – stop loss in points.

– stop loss in points. breakeven+step in points – breakeven + step in points.

– breakeven + step in points. trailstep – trailing stop step.

– trailing stop step. close after № averaging – close to breakeven after a specified averaging order.

– close to breakeven after a specified averaging order. slippage – price slippage.

– price slippage. OrderMagicNumber – magic number.

– magic number. autolot – lot auto increase when increasing a deposit.

– lot auto increase when increasing a deposit. perсent Risk for autolot - risk percentage for autolot.

- risk percentage for autolot. hour start work - operation start hour.

- operation start hour. hour end work - operation end hour.





Indicator settings