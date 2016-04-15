TMA Simplemartin
- Experts
-
Aleksey Semenovпрограммист mql, трейдер
- Version: 2.7
- Updated: 14 March 2023
- Activations: 10
TMA Simplemartin Expert Advisor is based on TMA channel indicator, as well as Stochastic and CCI standard indicators.
A market entry is performed according to indicators' aggregate signals using stop levels and trailing.
A deposit is a part of the trading system. This is a martingale. Both arithmetic and geometric progressions are available. Besides, the EA features the function of recovery from a loss (TMA compiled into resources).
System settings
- averaging included – enable averaging.
- averaging only on signal – average only by a signal.
- closing by opposite signal – close in case of an opposite signal.
- martingale mode – martingale type.
- recovery mode – recovery mode.
- martingale geometric progression – geometric progression step.
- martingale arithmetic progression – arithmetic progression step.
- martingale smart step close – calculate averaging order lot based on closing distance.
- step averaging – step in points for averaging orders.
- averaged no more than once per N minute – average no more than once per N minutes.
- trailbars – trailing stop by a number of the last minute bar.
- lotsize – initial lot.
- max lot sum – the maximum amount of lots in a series.
- max trades open – the maximum number of trades in the series.
- stoploss in points – stop loss in points.
- breakeven+step in points – breakeven + step in points.
- trailstep – trailing stop step.
- close after № averaging – close to breakeven after a specified averaging order.
- slippage – price slippage.
- OrderMagicNumber – magic number.
- autolot – lot auto increase when increasing a deposit.
- perсent Risk for autolot - risk percentage for autolot.
- hour start work - operation start hour.
- hour end work - operation end hour.
Indicator settings
- timeframe stochastic – Stochastic timeframe.
- timeframe CCI – CCI timeframe.
- timeframe TMA – TMA timeframe.
- period stochastic – Stochastic period.
- slowing stochastic – Stochastic slowing.
- signal stochastic – signal Stochastic.
- stochastic lvl up – Stochastic upper level.
- stochastic lvl down – Stochastic lower level.
- period CCI – CCI period.
- CCI lvl up – CCI upper level.
- CCI lvl down – CCI lower level.
- period tma – tma period.
- atr multiplier channel – channel width multiplier.
- atr period – atr period.
very nice ea. technically very good with some nice features, and something what i was looking for. I am still testing. I would like to see for future update, possible to stop ea after current sequence, on/off for specify buy/sell only or none.